Republic Top 10 Headlines: Governor Vs CM In Bengal, Sushant's Case, World Cup & More

Israel Embassy Blast Day CCTV Footage Accessed; Two Suspects Caught On Delhi Cam's Feed

In the latest development, Republic TV has exclusively accessed the CCTV footage from outside the Israel embassy in Delhi from the day when a minor IED blast had taken place, on January 29. In the CCTV footage that has been accessed, two suspects are seen outside the embassy, walking past the premises' gates.

Sacked Chirag Paswan Sacks 5 Mutineer MPs & Uncle Right back In Desperate LJP Tug-of-war

The internal political feud in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is getting bigger and bigger as minutes after being sacked from the post of National President of the party by uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan retaliated by 'sacking' 5 MPs. Chirag Paswan on his Twitter handle also shared an old letter that he had written about his uncle Pashupati Paras. The sacking of Chirag Paswan comes after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras led a mutiny against him along with the party MPs mentioned above. Following Chirag Paswan's dismissal, Suraj Bhan has been named as the Interim President of the LJP.

'State-driven': Jadeep Dhankhar Questions Mamata Banerjee's Silence On Post Poll Violence

Voicing out concerns over the unabated violence in West Bengal which began after the assembly election results and had been going on from before that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break her silence on the "violation of human rights and dignity of women, destruction of property and perpetuation of miseries on political opponents".

'Politically Motivated': Punjab CM Breaks Silence On COVID 'profiteering' Allegations

After Shiromani Akali Dal staged a huge protest against the handling of the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that all the allegations against the state government, starting from the supply of vaccines to private hospitals to procurement of Fateh Kits, were 'politically motivated'. He said that there was no question of the state government making profits amid the pandemic, which it was 'battling hard' to save lives.

In Tamil Nadu, TASMAC Records Whopping ₹164 Crore Sales On Day 1 As COVID Lockdown Eases

As the COVID lockdown restrictions eased in Tamil Nadu on June 14, the state-owned TASMAC liquor distribution system saw a whopping re-opening day sales of Rs 164.87 crore, with Madurai and Chennai district topping the charts. The opening of TASMAC after almost a month-long lockdown was celebrated by enthusiasts, one of whom even performed a 'pooja' before purchasing their favoured brew. The DMK-led state government announced its decision to allow TASMAC outlets to operate in 27 districts across the state, a move that was vehemently opposed by the Opposition parties including AIADMK, PMK, and BJP.

West Bengal Tribal Woman Thrashed & Stripped In Public; NCW Takes Cognizance & Seeks Probe

The National Commission of Women on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident where a woman was beaten, made to strip and parade in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. Chairperson of the commission Rekha Sharma wrote to the police department probing the case, pulled them up for not taking action, and directed them to arrest the accused immediately.

China Officially Says 'US Seriously Ill'; Asks 'when Did G7 Become Political Bloc?'

Days after members of the Group of Seven (G7) pledged to counter and compete with China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry returned fire and asked when the Group of Seven had become a political bloc that drew a line based on ideology. In the recently concluded G7 summit at Cornwall, the leaders of the member countries had vowed to promote their values by urging China to respect human rights and that the G7 would "consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy."

China's 'Bat Lady' Shi Zhengli Rages At COVID Lab-leak Origin Theory; Claims 'no Evidence'

After months of quiet and living in the shadows amid the growing clamour demanding a probe into the Wuhan Institute of Virology, China's leading virologist Shi Zhengli, popularly known as the Bat lady, broke her silence recently when she responded to the outrage against her research, that some believe led to the COVID-19 pandemic which has now claimed millions of lives globally. In a short and dismissive interview with the New York Times, Shi Zhengli, the Director of the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), claimed innocence and denounced the suspicions over the SARS-CoV-2 escaping from the WIV after perhaps infecting one of Zhengli's colleagues.

Team India's 15-members Squad For WTC Final Declared; KL Rahul, Mayank, Shardul Miss out

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England.

In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Complaint Seeking Action In Investigation Lodged With NHRC

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are not giving up in the fight for ‘justice’ for the late actor. As his death completed a year on Monday, there were numerous tribute events held, not just in India, but even abroad, while many termed it as a 'black day' while seeking the 'truth' of his mysterious death. Some also seem to be taking steps hoping for a breakthrough in the investigation of his death, as a law student from Mumbai recently showed.

