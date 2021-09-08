Republic Top 10 Headlines: Govt Allows Women In NDA; BJP's Arjun Singh Accuses TMC & More

Centre Allows Women Into NDA To Induct For Permission Commission; SC Lauds Armed Forces

In a major gender reform, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, that it will allow inducting women candidates into the National Defence Academy (NDA), thus inducting for Permanent Commission. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati said that the decision was taken by the Centre in consultation with the Armed Forces and will soon file a detailed affidavit. The SC has posted the case for further hearing on September 22.

Read more here

Antilia Bomb Scare: Param Bir Singh Peddled 'Jaish Ul Hind' Alibi? Key Statement Accessed

In a sensational development pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case, Republic TV has accessed a statement of a cyber expert who claimed that ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to add the 'Jaish Ul Hind' poster in his report. In the charge sheet filed by the NIA before the special court, the central agency accused dismissed API Sachin Vaze of ensuring the creation of a "fake post" on Telegram in the name of 'Jaish Ul Hind' to add credibility to the theory that this was an act by a terrorist group. The statement which is a part of the charge sheet mentions that the said expert met Singh at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 9.

Read more here

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses Owaisi Of Playing 'fixed Match' With BJP In UP Polls

AIMIM's thrust on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls hasn't gone down well with the Congress party which has accused Asaduddin Owaisi of indirectly helping BJP. While multiple opposition parties including Congress and SP have alleged that Owaisi benefits the saffron party by dividing the votes of the Muslim community, the AIMIM supremo has consistently rejected this charge and instead taken on the opposition parties for their alleged inability to take on BJP. Asserting that Muslims should have an independent voice in UP, Owaisi has revealed that his party intends to contest 100 seats in the Assembly election.

Read more here

India Pushes For 'Zero Tolerance Policy' Towards Terrorism At UNSC, Gives 8-point Agenda

The Indian envoy at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has given out a clear message that the council needs to have a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' towards terrorism. The envoy, T S Tirumurti was speaking under the subject of 'maintenance of international peace and security'. The Indian envoy, in his speech, also asserted that the council needs to take impartial decisions when it comes to peace and security concerns.

Read more here

Union Cabinet Approves Increase In MSP For Rabi Crops; Highest-ever Remunerative Price

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has brought a hike to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops for the 2022-23 marketing season. This CCEA committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had additionally approved the highest ever remunerative price for sugarcane at ₹290/quintal. These increased MSPs are aimed at encouraging crop diversification.

Read more here

Afghans In Bengaluru Protest Against Taliban And Pakistan; Demand UN Action

Amidst the grave crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, Afghan students in Bengaluru were seen protesting against the terrorist group. The protests are being carried out a day after the Taliban announced its interim government in Afghanistan. Visuals showed students carrying Afghanistan's national flag. The Afghan students were also protesting against the interference of Pakistan.

Read more here

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10,683 Crore PLI Scheme To Boost Textile Industry & Exports

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme worth over Rs 10,600 crore for the textiles sector, in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. The cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics, and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crores that will be provided over 5 years.

Read more here

BJP's Arjun Singh Alleges TMC Govt Has Plans To 'Kill' Him After Bomb Attack

On Wednesday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh shared visuals of the alleged crude bomb attack outside his residence. Thanking Home Minister for a phone call, the BJP leader informed that Amit Shah enquired about the situation. In a massive allegation, Arjun Singh, exclusively told Republic, that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has plans to 'kill' him.

Read more here

BJP Appoints Election In-charges For 5 Poll-bound States; Fadnavis, Pradhan In The Mix

On Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda appointed the party's election in charge and co-in-charges of the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The aforesaid states are likely to witness Assembly polls in March-April next year. Moreover, Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar, party joint treasurer Sudhir Gupta, party national secretary Arvind Menon and UP co-in-charge Sunil Oza will be the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi.

Read more here

Jharkhand Police Use Water Canons On BJP MLAs Protesting Outside Assembly

Amid the ongoing protests by BJP MLAs at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the police were seen using water cannons against protesters who were protesting against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the Legislative Assembly. Hundreds of people were seen protesting against the speaker's decision as they were demanding the dismissal of the order.

Read more here