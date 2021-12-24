Republic Top 10 Headlines: Harbhajan Singh Retires From Cricket; Darbhanga Blast & More

Ludhiana Court Blast: Pak-backed Babbar Khalsa May Be Responsible, Say Intel Sources

In a major development in connection with the Ludhiana Court Blast, Intelligence sources have informed that the blast might have been carried out by Pakistan backed international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa. According to the intel report, the explosion was executed by the chief of Babbar Khalsa, Badwa Singh with the support of a local gangster named Harvinder Singh Rindha with the aim of creating instability in Punjab. On this input, the intel agencies have already issued advisories and inputs to the local police and administration.

Former India Batter Highlights Incredible Coincidence Between 1983 World Cup Win & Film 83

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli on Thursday attended the screening of Ranveer Singh's latest film '83', which is based on India's historic Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. On Friday, Kambli turned to social media platform Koo to highlight an incredible coincidence between the 1983 World Cup win and the film '83'. Kambli wrote on Koo that he was 11 years old when Kapil Dev-led Team India won the World Cup title in 1983 and now his son Christiano is also 11 years old at the time of the film's release.

Harbhajan Singh Retires From Cricket, Affirms 'new Chapter Of Life About To Begin'

Harbhajan Singh has finally announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to his decorated career. One of the greatest off-spinners to have ever played the game for India, Harbhajan took to social media to make the big announcement. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote. " All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you"

Darbhanga Blast: NIA Cracks ISI-LET Plan Targetting Local RSS-BJP Netas Via Terror Attack

Months after the Darbhanga railway station blast, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, filed a chargesheet establishing an ISI-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) conspiracy for mass murder. As per NIA charge sheet, the LET operatives used sulphuric acid and high boiling fraction of petroleum product to cause big fire in the Darbhanga-bound Secunderabad express train. Moreover, the NIA stated that the faulty wiring in the IED bomb to be parcelled from Secunderabad failed to explode but burst into flames at Darbhanga.

Harish Rawat Meets Congress High Command, Affirms Will Lead Uttarakhand Campaign

Moments after meeting the Congress high command, senior leader Harish Rawat on Friday affirmed that he is going to lead the party's campaign in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The 73-year-old added that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.

Owaisi Clarifies On Threat To Cops; Claims 'bid' To Distract From Haridwar Hate Speeches

Facing a backlash over his threat to the police personnel of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the polls, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi clarified his position on Friday. Denying inciting violence, he claimed that an edited clip of his speech dated December 12 was being circulated to distract attention from the hate speeches made at the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar. This closed-door event organised by controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand saw various participants calling upon Hindus to take up arms against Muslims.

Amarinder Singh Slams Punjab CM Over Surging COVID Cases In State; 'focus On Governance'

A day after the Ludhiana court blast, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed his successor Charanjit Singh Channi, asking him to focus on governance instead of political propaganda as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan; 'India Will Cross Border & Attack If Provoked'

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India can cross the border if the Imran Khan administration tries to destabilise or "divide" our country. He stated that India never attacks first but if provoked it can cross the border and attack. "I want to ask our neighbouring country as to why they want to destabilize, divide our country? Earlier there was no airstrike, surgical strike but we did and gave a message that we can kill terrorists in our territory and across the border also," Rajnath Singh said.

US: Nancy Pelosi Lauds Biden After He Signs Bills Banning Imports From China’s Xinjiang

Speaker of the United States House Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement after President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Pelosi said that with the enactment of the act, the US President and Congress have taken a “strong step” to combat the exploitation of forced labour in Xinjiang province in China. She highlighted that the House passed the legislation twice to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the exploitation of forced labour.

As Nawaz Sharif Plans To Return To Pak, PTI Says ‘he’ll Be Arrested As Soon As He Lands'

After it was reported that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in its first response to the speculations, said that the “absconded” former Pak PM will be arrested as soon as he lands. On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif himself had hinted at returning to his country very soon. The third-time Pakistan PM made this announcement in an address to his party workers from London, where he has been staying since November 19, 2019, for "medical treatment". Separately, Sharif’s daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and another senior party leader Javed Latif, had also indicated that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

