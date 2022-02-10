Republic Top 10 Headlines: Hijab Row Expands, UP Polls, Ukraine-Russia Update & More

Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Forms 3-judge Bench Led By CJ, Case To Be Heard Tomorrow

In a big development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday formed a bench of three senior judges led by the Chief Justice to hear the Hijab row plea, hours after Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench. The 3-judge bench will be led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit who had already presided on the matter, and Justice J M Khazi. The next hearing has been scheduled for 2.30 PM on February 10.

Hijab Row: Owaisi Questions Barring Students' Entry; Says 'I Wear Skull-cap In Parliament'

Wading into the Hijab row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, questioned why were girls barred from entering schools in a Hijab, terming the attire as 'essential' in Islam. Comparing his attire to the schoolgirls, he asked why they (Hijab-clad girls) cannot go to school in hijabs, if he can go to Parliament in skull cap. Karnataka High Court's 3-member bench is hearing a plea challenging Karnataka govt's order banning students from wearing hijabs in schools.

'No Plan To Ban Hijabs In Madhya Pradesh', Says Narottam Mishra Amid Protests In Karnataka

As the Hijab protests spread across Karnataka, MP Home Minister Narrottam Mishra clarified that the Shivraj Chouhan govt was not contemplating a similar ban in the state. He also refused to comment on the ongoing Hijab row saying 'matter is pending in High Court'. Karnataka High Court's 3-member bench is hearing a plea challenging Karnataka govt's order banning students from wearing hijabs in schools.

UP Polls 2022: Phase-1 Polling Begins; 7.95% Voter Turnout Till 9:30 AM

The battle for Uttar Pradesh begins with polling scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the Western UP. The polling started at 7 AM in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure COVID-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 PM.

Mayawati Appeals To Voters To Give BSP A Chance As UP Election 2022 Phase 1 Polling Begins

As polling for the first phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh is in progress, BSP supremo Mayawati urged the voters to decide on a better future if they want the next five years full of sorrow and helplessness like before or would choose another party to save themselves. She appealed to the citizens to give BSP a chance to form a government in Uttar Pradesh as the party is a better choice compared to the BJP which 'never worked on issues including poverty, unemployment,' and others.

CM Yogi Cautions People About UP Becoming 'Kerala Or Bengal If Voters Make A Mistake'

In his last bid to woo the voters before Uttar Pradesh goes for voting today in phase 1 of the 2022 UP polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his final appeal to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls beginning on Thursday, February 10, and said that their vote will decide the future of the state. Stating that UP might become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal, he said that the voters need to avoid making a mistake while voting.

Coronavirus Updates: India Logs In 67,084 New COVID-19 Cases & 1,241 Deaths In 24 Hrs

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides informed on Wednesday, “We are now at the stage where 50% of the world's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Russia & Belarus All Set To Begin Joint Military Exercise Amid Tensions With Ukraine

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Russia and Belarus are all set to start their joint military drills on Thursday, 10 February. The Russia - Belarus joint military drills will be conducted for 10 days. For the joint military exercise, Russia has moved around 30,000 troops and fighter jets to Belarus, The Guardian reported.

India Has Been Privileged Partner Of Kabul & Its People, Asserts Afghanistan Envoy

India has been a privileged partner of Afghanistan and it maintains mutual connection between people of both nations, the Afghan envoy to New Delhi Farid Mamundzay said on Wednesday. Speaking on the eve of the 132nd birth anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, the Afghan ambassador hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, undertaken to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Recalling India's support to Afghanistan during the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Mamundzay also praised the "implementation of people to people connection" between the nations.

US Not Ready To Reopen Embassy In Kabul As Security Situation Being Monitored: Thomas West

The US is still not ready to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan, said the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West as the war-torn nation continues to witness political, social and economic crises under Taliban's rule. However, West maintained that the US would continue to monitor the security condition in the nation while keeping diplomatic connections with the Taliban, as per the media report. "At the moment, we are not prepared to reopen our embassy. I think we are evaluating the security situation carefully," he was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

