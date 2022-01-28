Republic Top 10 Headlines: India-Central Asia Summit; Raj Babbar Likely To Join SP & More

Raj Babbar Likely To Join SP In Huge Setback For Congress

In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that senior Congress leader Raj Babbar may jump ship to Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election. Interestingly on Monday, he was named as one of the 30 star campaigners of the Congress party for the first phase of the UP polls. As per sources, he is in touch with SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and can quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party very soon.

Amit Shah Criticises Akhilesh Yadav's Pick Azam Khan

"Was goonda raj prevalent in Uttar Pradesh or not?" asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mathura on Thursday. Shah claimed that with the formation of the BJP government in the state, goons who used to scare the police surrendered because they are now scared of the police. Targetting the Samajwadi Party, who led the previous government, Shah said, "But when they (goons) are caught, Akhilesh Yadav gets hurt. Somewhere it is Mukhtaar Ansaari, it is Azam Khan elsewhere, the menace is widespread. In fact, when Azam Khan was caught, there were so many cases filed against him that the CrPC fell short."

Jailed MP & SP Candidate Azam Khan, Denied Bail In 2014 Case Citing Breach Of Peace

Samajwadi Party's controversial candidate and former minister Mohammad Azam Khan was denied bail in a 2014 case on Thursday. A Special MP/MLA Court in Lucknow passed the order observing that Khan had published facts that could cause fear in the public, and incite a person or a community to disrupt peace in the society.

BJP Fields Retd IAS Officer Jagmohan Raju To Take On Sidhu In Amritsar

In a key development on Thursday, BJP fielded retired IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju from Amritsar East against Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Punjab elections. Serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, Raju sought voluntary retirement from the IAS on January 25. As per reports, the MK Stalin-led government permitted the request of the IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre with effect from Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Withdraws Night Curfew & Sunday Lockdown; Schools To Reopen From Feb 1

Amid slight improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, the MK Stalin-led government has ordered certain relaxations including the withdrawal of night curfew and Sunday lockdowns. The government has also decided to reopen schools for classes 1-12 starting February 1. The decisions came following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials.

India To Sign $375 Million Deal To Export BrahMos Cruise Missiles To Philippines Today

In a major boost to the country’s defence growth, India and the Philippines will complete the signing of the USD 375 million deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to the Philippines Navy on Friday. According to government officials, the top defence brass of the Philippines would be present on the occasion. India would be represented by its Ambassador while the major defence deal takes place.

Pakistan's Incessant Borrowing Creating new Socio-economic Challenges, Warns UNDP

A United Nations report, which provided an overview of Pakistan's policy goals, regulatory system, and private sector growth, warned that the nation's continuous borrowing from multilateral as well as other entities is creating a ton of economic and political issues. While the external development funds are quickly reducing, the new overview report on private investments for sustainable development in Pakistan, has provided cautions, Dawn reported.

Highlights From 1st India-Central Asia Summit

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday held the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The summit was an extension of the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi back in December. The virtual summit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asia countries.

US 'kicks Out' 27 Russian Diplomats From Embassies As Tensions Mount Over Ukraine

Tensions escalated between the United States and Moscow once again on Thursday, Jan. 27 after the US State Department asked over 27 Russian diplomats to leave the country immediately due to the ongoing fears of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The footage was shared by the Russian Embassy in the US, which showed the Russian envoys departing Washington, waving goodbye, and hugging friends and colleagues as they boarded a bus. The US had announced last month that it will expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families from the United States on January 30, 2022, in a move to counter Russia’s belligerence.

Germany Signals Tougher Stance On Contentious Gas Pipeline Amid Russia's Row With Ukraine

Germany, which has opted for a differing 'pro-Russia' tone drifting away from now divided NATO alliance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis said on Thursday that "nothing will be off the table" if it comes down to the threat of Russian invasion and overall security of the European Union. German ambassador to the US Emily Haber tweeted: "Nothing will be off the table, including Nord Stream 2" if Russia violated Ukraine's sovereignty, indicating that Germany will align with NATO's goals. Her remarks were made in context to US threats of axing the key pipeline that supplies Russian gas throughout Western Europe.

