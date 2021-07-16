Republic Top 10 Headlines: India gets FERRET facility; Europe floods; Mumbai rains update

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains Delayed, Buses Diverted Due To Heavy Rain & Waterlogging

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall with waterlogging and inundation witnessed across the city. The Mumbai police have requested Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes.

Biden & Merkel Call Out China On Human Rights, Vow To Stand For Free Democratic Societies

The US and Germany on Friday vowed to stand up for free democratic societies across the world, asserting that they would make their 'voices heard' when they saw a country like China attempting to undermine human rights. In a meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House, a 50-minute discussion was held between the two leaders on geopolitical matters of importance, with significant stress on restraining China's influence. Both 'competition and cooperation' with China, apart from discussions on Russian aggression, waiving IP on COVID-19 vaccines, and development projects of bilateral importance were held at the White House meeting, according to the New York Times.

Republic's Mehul Choksi Interview: Fugitive Narrates Antigua Escape, Dominica 'kidnapping'

Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in a world exclusive, marking the first time he's been confronted in such a fashion since the PNB Scam came to light. Republic asked Choksi a range of questions to which he replied at length, including about his arrest in Dominica, how he came to be there, and the 'mystery woman' former friend he made while in Antigua, Barbara Jarabika. Speaking about his decision to leave India, which had happened months before the scam had come to light, Choksi even claimed that he had plans to set up a business in Antigua.

Germany And Belgium Floods: More Than 60 Dead, Over 70 Missing As Rain Ravages EU

More than 60 casualties were reported and at least 70 have gone missing after record rainfall caused severe flash floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium on Thursday, washing away cars, collapsing houses, and damaging power grid systems, leaving stranded citizens crying for immediate rescue. Raging torrents from the heavy flooding gushed out and battered the streets of the two European countries leaving scores of residents unaccounted for. The EU activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to tackle heavy flooding, following a request for assistance from Belgium.

Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's Appearance & Taimur's Throwback Pic In Book Makes Fans Go Gaga

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been impatient to see pictures of the couple’s younger baby as the former had only posted glimpses on Instagram. This wait for a proper photograph of the child’s face continued even with the new mom sharing another glimpse of the newborn in her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Not just did the Jab We Met star confirm the baby's name, Jeh, her mention of the other two ‘boys’ of her life, Saif and elder son Taimur became a talking point amongst fans.

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Dead In Vidisha Well Mishap After 30 People Fall In To Rescue Kid

In a shocking accident, around 30 people fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday. As per the local police, this incident happened when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy, who fell into the well earlier. As per officials, the roof of the well had collapsed due to the heavyweight of people, who were trying to save the boy. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, which is about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Indians Targeted In South Africa Riots After Zuma Arrest; Influential Guptas In Spotlight

As South Africa witnesses the worst violence since apartheid, Indians have been targetted by ex-President Jacob Zuma's supporters since his imprisonment. Violence has raged in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng after Jacob Zuma was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption when he was in the office from 2009 to 2018. According to AP, more than 1,700 people have been arrested and 72 people have died in the unrest. The riots are purportedly an attempt to absolve Zuma and pin the blame on the influential Guptas family.

India Gets 1st Hi-tech FERRET Facility For Vaccine R&D; MoS PMO Marks THSTI Foundation Day

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday inaugurated a number of new scientific facilities, including India's first-ever FERRET facility for vaccine research and development. While addressing the inaugural event, Singh said, "India is destined to be a global leader in science".

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Now Has 12 Shows With 1000 Episodes Each; Here's The List

Ekta Kapoor embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry by establishing Balaji Telefilms in 1994 and has achieved numerous milestones on her way. As Balaji Telefilms recently achieved yet another milestone of completing 1000 episodes each of 12 shows, she expressed her delight through a video clip and a thank you note to the fans for their love and blessings. Many actors from her shows commented on her post and expressed their happiness in achieving this milestone.

'Hindu & Christian Girls Being Forcibly Converted In Pakistan's Sindh': US Lawmaker

Making a huge claim on forced conversion, an influential US lawmaker recently opined that Hindus and Christians are forced to get converted in Pakistan's Sindh province. Congressman Brad Sherman has also urged the Biden administration to take cognizance of the matter and ensure the region receives US aid. The US politician also raised his voice against alleged human rights issues in Sri Lanka during a Congressional hearing with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

