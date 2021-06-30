Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Global Forum 2021 LIVE; Covaxin Update And More

Indian Global Forum 2021 LIVE On Republic Media Network June 30 To July 1; Check Schedule

The countdown to the India Global Forum 2021 has begun. From June 29 to July 1, the Republic Media Network will bring to your homes an event like never before where India meets the world and the world meets India. Conversations will take place, where the enterprise of the business leaders will interact with the policy-nous of the politicians, where words of curiosity of the scientist will join hands with the words of the ingenuity of the engineers, and where the experience of wisdom will stand together with the impatience of ambitions.

Read full story here

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Pay Compensation To Families Of COVID-19 Victims

In a landmark order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of persons who died due to COVID-19. The division bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was hearing pleas demanding financial compensation of Rs.4 lakh to the kin of COVID-19 victims and simplification of the process for the issuance of their death certificates.

Read full story here

Rattled By Quad, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Rules Out Rethink On China Ties Amid US 'pressure'

On Tuesday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed to have resisted pressure from the US and other Western nations to downgrade ties with its "all-weather friend" China. Speaking exclusively to China's English-language state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), he admitted that Pakistan was rattled by the growing clout of the Quad.

Read full story here

Covaxin Neutralises Both Alpha & Delta Variants Of COVID-19: Top US Medical Research Body

In a ringing endorsement of Covaxin, the top medical research agency of the US stated that India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralizes both the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.617) variants. This assumes significance at a juncture when it is yet to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the WHO.

Read full story here

India Global Forum 2021: S Jaishankar Waves Eloquent On New Global Agenda & Big Tech

Speaking at the Global India Forum 2021, External Affairs S Jaishankar opened up on a range of global challenges as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining former UK PM Tony Blair in the 'Global Leadership-Radical Actions for a Post Pandemic Era' session, he belied the notion that the developing countries are not serious in dealing with climate change

Read full story here

Indian Air Force Installs High-Mast Lighting At Jammu Air Base To Track Incoming Drones

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday installed high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones or security threats at the airbase. The development comes amid the increased drone activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the recent twin blasts at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

Read full story here

NCPCR Chairperson Hits Out At Twitter Over Lack Of Policy Against Child Pornography

As the microblogging site, Twitter was booked under the POCSO and IT act by Delhi Police following a complaint by the NCPCR, the Child Rights body's Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo spoke to Republic TV. Priyank Kanoongo spoke in length about the complaint that was filed by the NCPCR and said that FIR contains two cases based on the NCPCR findings.

Read full story here

Delimitation Commission In J&K Likely To Meet Ahead Of Decision On Polls

The Delimitation Commission that is tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold an internal meeting on Wednesday. The delimitation commission will finalise its plans on consultations with political parties soon.

Read full story here

Mayawati Slams UP Govt Over Setting Up Of Ambedkar Memorial; Calls It 'gross Deception'

Shortly after President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Mayawati said that laying the foundation stone for the Cultural Centre in the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is the Uttar Pradesh government's "gross deception" ahead of the state Assembly polls due in 2022.

Read full story here

Andhra Pradesh CM Urges PM To Allow Procurement Of Vaccines Not 'lifted' By Pvt Hospitals

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday requested the Centre to allow the state government to procure COVID-19 vaccines that have not been lifted by the private hospitals.

Read full story here