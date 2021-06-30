Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Global Forum 2021; SC Heat On Baba Ramdev And More

'Criticise Me Or My Prime Minister but Don't Misuse Social Media': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday invited criticism directed at him or PM Modi but categorically stated that the social media companies should not misuse the platforms. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the India Global Forum on Wednesday, Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that criticism of PM Modi or himself from the social media platforms was welcome but highlighted that it was essential for these big tech companies to follow the law of the land if they were doing business in India. This comes as an answer to a narrative being proliferated online that the government's grouse with Twitter being over political reasons.

SC Directs Centre To Frame Guidelines For Compensation To Families Of COVID-19 Deceased

In a bid to provide relief to the families of persons who succumbed to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on June 30 ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to formulate guidelines for payment of ex-gratia compensation. The plea also mentions cases wherein a person died due to post-COVID-19 complications including mucormycosis (Black, White and Yellow fungus).

Delimitation Commission To Visit Jammu & Kashmir Between July 6 To 9; CEC To Be Present

The Delimitation commission under the leadership of former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will be in Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to 9, 2021, in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. The commission will interact with the political leaders of the state, representatives of various stakeholders including Deputy Commissioners of almost 20 districts. The three-member delimitation commission was appointed in February 2020 and is tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

3rd Covaxin Jab A Reality Soon? Results For 'booster' Dose Trials Likely In November

The result of clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine's third 'booster' dose is expected by November of this year. The booster dose trial of India's first indigenously manufactured vaccine was first launched in May. The trials were first held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Patna. As many as 12 centres across the country have been conducting trials for Covaxin's booster shot.

India Global Forum: Prince Charles Lauds 'India’s Global Reach', Hails Solar Power Efforts

Prince Charles on June 30 made a special address to India Global Forum 2021 and weighed in on the ways the world can reach "economic and environmental sustainability.” While he joined the event virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince of Wales said “precisely with the lives and livelihoods of present and future generations in mind, I set up my sustainable market initiatives in January 2020 to bring together CEOs in almost every sector from aviation to plastics with the express aim of identifying obstacles to progress along with game-changing ways to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future.”

Russia Successfully Launches Unmanned Cargo Vehicle With Supplies For ISS

Russia on June 30 successfully launched an unmanned space freighter carrying the essential supplies to the International Space station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. At 2:27 AM Moscow time and 2327 GMT, the Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Progress MS-17 transport cargo ship blasted off from the Kazakh steppes and reached its target orbit, said the Russian space agency Roscosmos in a statement on Wednesday.

Guided & aimed At You & Your Corrupt Business: Sidhu On Badal's 'misguided Missile' Charge

Hitting back at Sukhbir Singh Badal, disgruntled Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded to the Akali Dal chief's 'misguided missile' remark amid the turmoil within the Congress' Punjab faction. Rubbing salt on Sidhu's wounds, the SAD chief had said that the former cricketer is a 'misguided missile' that is not under any control. In response, Sidhu retorted that he is 'guided and aimed' to destroy Badal's 'corrupt businesses'.

World Bank Approves $500 M Program To Support India’s Large Informal Workforce Amid COVID

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Wednesday, June 30 approved a $500 million program to support India’s large informal workforce and create greater flexibility for states to cope with the ongoing pandemic, future climate, and disaster shocks. Creating a Coordinated and Responsive Indian Social Protection System (CCRISP) builds on the $1.15 billion in order to accelerate India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program to support schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Holds 'long Meeting' With Priyanka Day After Rahul's 'no Meeting' Claim

Amid the infighting within the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday held a 'long meeting' with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This comes a day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi issued a statement saying that 'no meeting' had been scheduled with Sidhu who claimed to have left his residence to meet the top brass namely- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu on Wednesday posted a photo with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing that he had held a 'long meeting' with her, contrary to claims of Rahul Gandhi.

Supreme Court Asks Baba Ramdev To Place His Original Statement On Allopathy On-record

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked yoga guru Baba Ramdev to place on record his original statement made against allopathy and modern medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An SC bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Baba Ramdev, that the whole matter was not placed on record and sought the original statement made by the yoga guru against allopathy. As per reports, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assured the SC bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna, Hrishikesh Roy and CJI NV Ramana that he would file the original video along with the transcript of the statement.

