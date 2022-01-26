Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Marks 73rd Republic Day, Russia-Ukraine Conflict & More

73rd Republic Day Celebrations: Parade Commences At Rajpath; 21 Tableaux On Display

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Tableaux of 12 states/Union territories and nine Central ministries will roll down Rajpath

Read full story

PM Modi To Virtually Host First India-Central Asia Summit In New Delhi On Jan 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on Thursday. The meeting will be convened in the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and the first such engagement between India and Central Asian countries at this level of leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday. During the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss key steps to bolster India-Central Asia relations to reach a "newer height."

Read full story

Republic Day 2022: Saina Nehwal, PT Usha & Other Sportspersons Extend Wishes

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and many sportspersons took to their social media accounts to wish the nation on the momentous occasion. The theme of Republic Day 2022 will be 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.The Republic Day 2022 celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath.

Read full story

Republic Day 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unfurls National Flag

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the countrymen on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day as he paid tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

Read full story

Republic Day 2022: US Greets India; Avers Bilateral Ties To Be Stronger, Closer & Tighter

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the US Department of State extended greetings to the Indian government and its citizens. Taking to Twitter, the State Department said that as millions of Indians celebrate their “vibrant” Constitution, the US is reminded of the nations’ shared democratic values and the strength of the Washington-New Delhi strategic partnership.

Read full story

India Urges Its Nationals In Kyiv To Register As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in order to facilitate the dissemination of information swiftly amid the boiling tension between Russia and Ukraine along the eastern European borders. The embassy has requested all Indian citizens to continuously follow the official website for updates as the authorities continue to "closely monitor" the situation. This comes a day after US and UK urged its citizens and embassy officials to evacuate from Ukraine, citing Russian military activities along the Donbas region.

Read full story

Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Avers 'Constitution In Danger' On Republic Day

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20, and Manipur on Feb 27, March 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

Read full story

UP Elections: Padrauna Candidate Quits Congress On 'directions' Of RPN Singh; May Join BJP

There is a flurry of resignations in the UP Congress following the exit of senior party leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh, who switched over to the BJP on Tuesday. Now Manish Jaiswal, the declared candidate of Congress from the Padrauna seat of Kushinagar has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Read full story

US Delivers Defensive Security Assistance To Ukraine, Asks Russia To De-escalate Conflict

The United States stands with Ukraine and Russia should take the path of de-escalation, averred US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Blinken's remarks came as the US delivered “defensive security assistance” to Kyiv on 26 January to elevate Ukraine’s defences near border areas in the face of Russian aggression. Earlier on Monday, he also pledged to continue coordination with the European Union (EU) allies over tensions near Ukrainian borders. Blinken even affirmed that the US will support the bloc “in next steps to deter Russian aggression”.

Read full story

US Cultivates 'Russophobia' Among Likeminded States, Flooding Ukraine With Weapons: Russia

The United States has "flooded" Ukraine with weapons from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and "countless" advisers from the West, Russian permanent representative to the UN said in a statement on Wednesday. The envoy also accused the US of "cultivating Russophobia" among like-minded countries. This comes a day after US State Department on Tuesday asked diplomats in Kyiv to draw up exit plans, citing escalation of tensions along the Ukraine-Russia borders.

Read full story