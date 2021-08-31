Republic Top 10 Headlines: India-Taliban Meet At Qatar; GDP Grows At 20.1% In April-June

Taliban's 'Presidential face' Mullah Baradar heads to Kabul as US leaves; Govt likely soon

As the United States of America has officially withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken full charge of the war-torn nation. Now, as per Republic sources, the Taliban's political chief and 'Presidential face', Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has left from Kandahar to Kabul, and the terrorist group is likely to announce new government formation soon. The Taliban had maintained that it was waiting for the US to complete its withdrawal to present its grand plan for the country.

Islamic Emirate leadership council discuss Afghan's social, security issues in 3-day meet

The Islamic Emirate leadership council has held a three-day meeting in Kandahar province headed by the Taliban's leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The Taliban spokesperson further said the meeting began on Saturday and ended on Monday, during which the leadership council discussed Afghanistan’s political, security and social issues. During the meeting, the council has also discussed issues around the formation of the new government and its cabinet and has taken some decisions on providing services to the people.

India warns Taliban on terror; read full statement following meeting in Qatar's Doha here

In a massive development, India on Tuesday held a meeting with the new rulers of Afghanistan for the first time. In the meeting that took place in Doha, the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha at the Embassy of India, Doha. The meeting took place at the request of the Taliban.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts as India's envoy meets Taliban, asks if they will be on UAPA list

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Government of India if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List' after the Indian envoy in Qatar met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism.

India's GDP grows at 20.1% in April-June 2021 compared to Q1 2020-21: Government Data

In a massive development, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced a growth in India's GDP by 20.1 percent in the April-June 2021 quarter as compared to the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year.

Chidambaram reacts to India's 20.1% Q1 GDP growth rate; adds caveat why it's 'negative'

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has reacted to the news of India recording a GDP growth of 20.1 percent in the April-June 2021 quarter compared to the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram highlighted that despite the tremendous growth rate of 20.1 percent, it remains a negative growth compared to the first quarter of 2020-21, which registered a contraction of 24.4 percent. He opined that the country has not fully recovered from the decline reported in the previous year while adding that India's GDP remains below the levels in the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year, i.e. 2019-20.

India administers over 1 crore COVID vaccine doses in single day; second time in four days

India on Tuesday administered 1.09 crore COVID vaccine doses in a day making it the second day in four weeks that the one crore mark was crossed in a single day. After achieving the milestone of vaccinating 1 crore individuals in a day on August 27, India is back at it again and has acquired the significant mark for the second time.

India's Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver; Sharad Kumar bags bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu gave his country yet another medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He has managed to clinch the silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T63 final. He grabbed the second place with his best effort of 1.86m. It was the 26-year-old Thangavelu’s back-to-back medals in the mega event after he bagged the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

'India is Proud': PM Modi hails high jumpers Mariyappan, Sharad for Paralympics medals

Overjoyed by the historic achievements of India's high jumpers in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar. In the Men’s High Jump T63 Final event, Mariyappan Thangavelu won the silver medal while Sharad Kumar bagged the bronze. With these two medals, India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

Zomato issues statement after receiving backlash on Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif Ad

After facing severe backlash on its latest set of advertisements, Zomato on Tuesday came out with a clarification to address the concern of the people who have slammed the food delivery giant for being tone-deaf in their latest advertisement about issues of delivery workers. They have also received reactions accusing them of not paying sufficient wages to the gig workers and abusing them.