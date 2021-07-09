Republic Top 10 Headlines: India-UK Talks; Jaishankar To Visit Georgia; COVID-19 & More

US CDC & FDA Say 'no Need For COVID Booster Shot' As Pfizer, Moderna Seek Nod For 3rd Jab

As 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, the US govt bodies - FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) issued a joint statement on Thursday, stating that "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time". In its statement, the US health bodies said that they are reviewing data and are prepared for booster doses if scientifically demonstrated to be needed. This comes on the same day pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have sought authorization for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tikait Says 'Farmers Won't Talk Under Conditions' As Centre Includes Mandis In Agri Fund

As the new Modi cabinet focuses to strengthen APMC mandis, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, said that the farmers won't talk to the Centre under set conditions. He added that the farmers will not do as the government tells them to. Farmers have been demanding a complete rollback of the laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu for the past eight months.

Siddaramaiah Flags Karnataka's 'inadequate' Representation In Union Cabinet Post Reshuffle

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah cried foul over the Union Cabinet reshuffle citing inadequate representation of Karnataka. To buttress his point, he highlighted that none of the Union Ministers hailing from the state belong to the backward classes. At present, Karnataka's Prahlad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanasamy and Bhagwanth Khuba are a part of PM Modi's team.

Breather For Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa As Special Court Rejects Corruption Complaint

In a breather for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, a Special Court in Bengaluru rejected a corruption complaint in the absence of sanction for his prosecution. On Thursday, Special Court judge B Jayantha Kumar passed the order on Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum president Abraham TJ's private complaint. While conceding that there is some material to order a probe under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, it cited verdicts of the Supreme Court to rule that this was not possible without valid sanction from Governor Vajubhai Vala who is the 'competent authority' as per the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Biden Says Troops 'repositioning' As US Shifts Counter-terrorism Focus From Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden has informed that the US is focusing on terror threats emerging out of other regions apart from Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Biden has revealed that the US had begun to reposition its resources to counter terrorism in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. However, Biden has categorically stated that the United States has the capabilities to protect the country from any terrorist challenges stemming from Afghanistan. Biden's statement comes amid the ongoing withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics; Cites Injury, Lack Of Crowds As Reasons To Quit

After retiring from the ongoing Wimbledon tournament due to injury, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has finally made up his mind of not travelling to play in the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement of the same was done by the player himself on his Twitter handle. This would be the second straight year that Kyrgios will not be part of the global event. The Australian tennis star has already sat out a majority of the 2020 season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Vaccination Centres To Suspend Drive On July 9 Due To Shortage Of COVID-19 Shots

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, also known as the Mumbai Municipal corporation has suspended the COVID-19 vaccine drive at civic and government-run vaccination centres on July 9 owing to the lack of vaccine stock at the centres. This includes Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. Recently, Delhi too witnessed a shortage of vaccine stocks with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appealing to the Centre to provide vaccines as soon as possible. On July 6. BMC had highlighted that 1 lakh citizens had been vaccinated from 7 vaccination centres. As per reports, in the past day, 37,802 tests have been conducted, and that 47% of it's people have been administered the first dose. With around 21 cases of Delta plus variant in Maharashtra detected, the BMC has been encouraging people to book their vaccine slots and has been rapidly testing.

EAM Jaishankar To Visit Georgia From July 9-10; India's First Visit In Over 40 Years

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is slated to visit Georgia on Friday for a two-day visit. The minister will be visiting after being officially invited by Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Georgia David Zalkaliani. His visit was notified by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release issued on Thursday.

India, UK Hold First Financial Markets Dialogue Via Virtual Meet

The UK-India Financial Markets Dialogue (FMD) held its first virtual meeting on Thursday, July 8, to strengthen bilateral financial connections, according to the British High Commission (BHC). Government-to-government conversations took place during the Dialogue to increase cooperation on four major themes: Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, banking and payments, insurance, and capital markets.

