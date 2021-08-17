Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Wins Cricket Test, Afghanistan Crisis Continues And More

With Kabul On The Boil, Antony Blinken Dials Jaishankar; EAM To Raise Concerns At UN

As the Taliban took charge of Kabul, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the developments in Afghanistan. Stressing the need for restoring evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport at the earliest, he appreciated the efforts of the US in this regard. On Monday, Blinked also dialled Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

Joe Biden Blames Afghanistan Leaders & Military For Taliban's Victory; Washes US Hands Off

United States President Joe Biden broke his silence on the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban on August 17 shortly after midnight IST. The head of state stood by his decision in ending the US's longest military engagement by completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan where it has been embroiled since 2001. 'I am President of the US and the buck stops with me,' Biden said, adding that he was saddened by the facts the world now faces, but that the decision was the correct one for America.

NSA Ajit Doval Speaks To Jake Sullivan Over Afghanistan Crisis As India Hastens Evacuation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday evening over the present situation in Afghanistan, sources told Republic TV. This assumes significance as many Indians are still waiting to fly out of the war-torn country. As per sources, the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 46 personnel left Kabul yesterday after the telephonic conversation between the two NSAs. At present, evacuation operations have recommenced at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter has been secured by the US military.

'The right decision' | Afghanistan Crisis: VP Kamala Harris Backs Biden, Justifies Ending US Military Involvement

As the Taliban consolidates its power in Afghanistan, the United States government has issued its response, justifying its decision of pulling out its troops. US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday backed her administration and termed the US decision as a "right one". She stated that the US government will always be grateful and proud of its soldiers who were fighting in Afghanistan for two decades. Her statement comes after US President Joe Biden justified his administration's decision.

US Air Force C-17 Globemaster Evacuates 640 Afghan Nationals Amid Chaos At Kabul Airport

The United States Air force has safely evacuated hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban after the insurgent group captured and took over the country. A picture that has gone viral on social media displays the sheer intensity of the crisis that triggered after the US forces pulled out of Afghanistan after two decades of fighting. As per reports, US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III has evacuated 640 Afghans from the Kabul International Airport.

COVID-19: Centre Curbs Export Of Rapid Antigen Testing Kits Amid Fears Of Third Wave

The Central government has taken measures to curb the export of COVID rapid antigen testing kits amid warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification on Monday, 16 August, informed that restrictions have been imposed on the export. "The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under the restricted category, with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a notification.

UP Law Commission Submits Draft Population Control Bill To CM Yogi; Firm On 2-child Policy

On Monday, the UP Law Commission submitted the draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Until July 19, 8500 suggestions and objections were received on this bill which is likely to be introduced in the Monsoon session of the state legislature. Justifying the need for introducing population control measures, the UP Law Commission cited that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, MP and Chhattisgarh had already barred persons with over two children from contesting local body polls and government jobs.

'I Am President Of US': Joe Biden 'sad' At Afghanistan Facts, Defends Withdrawal Decision

United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, addressed the world on the Afghanistan issue. Speaking to the world about the ongoing incidents, President Biden said that he is ‘deeply saddened’, however does not regret his decision to withdraw the US troops. Addressing the issue as ‘not our’ security concern, the President that it was time for the US troops to leave the foreign soil. Biden's address was the first time that the President spoke publicly on the issue after the Ashraf Ghani-led government surrendered to the Taliban forces claimed power in Kabul.

India Introduces New Category Of E-visa To Fast-track Applications

Team India scripted a historic win in the second Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's as they completely outplayed England by a mammoth 151 runs on Monday to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series. As the Indian team registered an emphatic win in the Lord's Test match, the official broadcasters of ongoing England vs India Test series Sony Sports India came forward and posted the video of how Virat Kohli & Co. ended the proceedings combined with some livewire commentary performances as well.

India script history at Lord's with series lead against England, watch iconic moment here

In an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan entering India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'. On Monday, Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport witnessed thousands taking desperate measures to flee the country amid Taliban takeover.

