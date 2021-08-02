Republic Top 10 Headlines: India Women Reach Hockey Semis, Monty Panesar Quits PoK League

Pakistan Has 'no Capacity' To Take More Afghan Refugees: Pak Security Adviser

Pakistan cannot bear the burden of taking more Afghan refugees as it has reached its maximum limits, Pakistani National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said Sunday, addressing a press conference in Washington, DC. The former is on a visit to the United States to hold talks about Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic had earlier scrambled to deploy its army troops on the front line position citing the threat of violence, uncontrollable refugee influx, and ‘worsening’ volatile border situation. The army troops replaced the paramilitary, Frontier Constabulary, (FC), Levies Force, Rangers, and other forces along the Pak-Afghan border.

Read Full Story Here

Abhinav Bindra Pens Congratulatory Letter To 'Double Olympic Medalist' PV Sindhu

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has penned a heartwarming note to PV Sindhu after the star Indian shuttler clinched bronze in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday.

Read Full Story Here

Yogi Adityanath Credits PM Modi And Amit Shah For Uttar Pradesh's Development

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on August 1 credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the development in the state. He said this during an event in Mirzapur in the presence of Amit Shah, who was there to lay the foundation stone for various projects.

Read Full Story Here

HISTORIC: Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Australia 1-0 To Seal Semis Berth In Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team made history as they registered a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's hockey clash on Monday and by the virtue of this win, they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time in the history of the quadrennial event.

Read Full Story Here

Assam CM Revokes FIR Against Mizoram MP As 'goodwill Gesture'; Bats For Amicable Solution

In a gesture of 'goodwill', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revoked the FIR against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his alleged “threatening statement” against Assam police. Stating that he has noted Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute amicably, he said that the FIR was being rescinded, but cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. Assam and Mizoram are currently embroiled in a border tussle amid the recent faceoff where six policemen and one civilian were killed in Assam.

Read Full Story Here

Monty Panesar Quits Pakistan's Sham PoK League, Reminds Other Players Of Consequences

Pakistan's attempt to use 'gentlemen's game' cricket as a political tool has been backfired as England's former spinner Monty Panesar has withdrawn his name from the upcoming PoK league. The following development comes after South Africa's former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused India's Cricket board of threatening him against participating in a sham cricket league Pakistan has planned in PoK. Following that the PCB in its official release had threatened the BCCI to raise the matter in the ICC. However, the BCCI rapped the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that they are 'welcome to go to ICC'.

Read Full Story Here

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Meet Representatives Of Social Media Firms: Sources

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to hold a meeting with social media representatives this month, sources reported on Monday. This would be the Union Minister's first official meeting with the social media firms after he assumed office in July. The meeting also holds significance given the long-standing deadlock between the social media firms and the Centre over the implementation of the new IT rules. The rules are expected to be on the agenda of discussion, and executives of the firms are likely to attend the meeting chaired by the IT Minister.

Read Full Story Here

RBI Changes Salary Payments, ATM Withdrawal Rules; Here's How It Will Affect You

As per the new directions from the Reserve Bank of India, several changes have come into effect from August 1, 2021, Sunday. The new rules introduced by the central bank will affect ATM transactions, salary, pension, and EMI payments.

Read Full Story Here

After BCCI, ECB Warning; Monty Panesar Boycotts Pakistan League, Says ‘career In India’

As Pakistan once again irks India with the 'Kashmir Premier League' (KPL) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar on Sunday, bowed out from the league, refusing to get in between India and Pakistan's Kashmir tussle. Speaking to Republic TV, the left-arm spinner said that he believed that the KPL was a platform for young Kashmiris to play in the big leagues and one day, possibly, the Pakistan national team. Upon the advice of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) on losing out jobs in India, Panesar said that he has decided to not play in KPL.

Read Full Story Here

Joe Biden, Congress Allow Eviction Ban To Expire; Anger Mounts As Millions May Go Homeless

As the nationwide ban on evictions expired in the United States on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, infuriated American renters lashed out at the US Congress and President Joe Biden asking to provide the end minute solution to protect them from the stark possibility of being evicted. Lawmakers meanwhile expressed anger and frustration at the US President for ‘inaction’ as the eviction moratorium expired, and now millions of Americans risk being forced out of their homes. US Congress was ‘blindsided’ by President Joe Biden’s laxity, sources told Associated Press. Even as the deadline neared, he had no Plan B.

Read Full Story Here