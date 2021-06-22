Republic Top 10 Headlines: Indian Navy Team In US; Fuel Rates Rise; Ghaziabad Video Update

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: Twitter Yet To Respond To Police's Request Regarding Tweets

In yet another development in the Ghaziabad fake video case, the police have stated that Twitter is yet to respond on the matter of deleting the 50 tweets related to the Loni incident. According to reports, Twitter is yet to communicate with the Ghaziabad Police regarding the matter. Earlier, Twitter informed Republic that it is restricting the tweets related to the sensitive video clip of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Navy Team In US To Train On MH-60R Helicopters; Navy To Get New Flight Power Soon

24 multi-role MH-60 R helicopters will soon enhance the flight fleet of the Indian Navy. A team of 18 Indian Navy personnel is in the US for training on the MH-60R multi-role helicopters. The $2.2 bn deal for 24 MH-60 R was signed during the visit of then US President Donald Trump in February 2020.

Tamil Nadu Govt Includes Nobel Laureates In Economic Advisory Council; Read Full List Here

In a key development, the Tamil Nadu government constituted an Economic Advisory Council to the CM comprising experts such as Nobel laureates Raghuram Rajan and Esther Duflo on Monday. TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit had talked about this during his address to the state Assembly. Observing that the fiscal situation of the state is "precarious" with persistent high fiscal deficit and debt, an official order stated that the government requires advice from the best economists available globally who are familiar with Tamil Nadu.

UP Conversion Racket: State Govt Invokes NSA Against Accused; Properties To Be Confiscated

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad arrested two individuals in the alleged conversion racket, the state government has now invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. The arrest persons have been identified as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again; Check Out Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On June 22

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked once again for the third consecutive day on June 22. As per the revised rates, the price of fuel in four metro cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai—has increased. The hike comes after the fuel rates were kept unchanged on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre on Tuesday morning.

BJP's Patra Compares Rahul Gandhi To Circus Clown Over Launch Of Whitepaper On COVID-19

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Tuesday and alleged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of trying to do politics on COVID pandemic. The latest press conference by BJP leader Patra was conducted to hit back at Congress leader for his 'white paper' release that targeted the union government for mishandling the virus situation in the country.

Mehbooba Mufti Bats For Dialogue With Pakistan On J&K Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi

Ahead of PM Modi's all-party meeting on J&K, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti once again urged for the need to include Pakistan in India's internal matters. With discussion on restoring statehood, the delimitation exercise, and assembly elections in J&K allegedly on the agenda with PM, the PDP leader stressed on inviting Pakistan to reach a 'resolution' in the UT.

Tamil Nadu Opposes Indian Draft Ports Bill 2021, Seeks Support Of Other Coastal States/UTs

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mk Stalin has written to his counterparts of eight states including Goa, Karnataka, AP, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry, proposing that all the Coastal States and Union Territories object to the new Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021. He also urged all the CMs to take joint action to prevent any alleged move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.

J&K Gupkar Alliance To Attend All-party Meeting, Affirms 'will Keep Agenda Before PM Modi’

In a major development ahead of the June 24 all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) have declared that they will attend the meeting. The leaders of the Gupkar Alliance met at National Conference (NC) Chairman Farooq Abdullah's residence to discuss the all-party meeting. Following their discussions, the PAGD members briefed the media.

In Narada Scam Mamata Banerjee Files Plea, Says 'no Proof Of Dharna Outside CBI Office'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Narada scam where she accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of 'boasting' the case against the TMC Ministers. The TMC Supremo claimed that there is 'no proof' of her conducting a 'dharna' or 'seize' outside the CBI office in Kolkata, claiming that CBI's allegations were 'false.'

