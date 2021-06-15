Republic Top 10 Headlines: Indians Reject 'Made In China'; Twitter Summoned; COVID & More

Indians Reject 'Made In China' Post Galwan, Whopping 43% Turn Back On Chinese Products

Indian consumers have strongly rejected 'Made in China' products and approximately half of the people surveyed have not brought any products manufactured in the country in the aftermath of the Galwan clash, a survey revealed. According to a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday, nearly a year after the LAC standoff which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, a whopping 43% of people have rejected Made in China products.

Galwan Valley Clash: Homage Paid To Martyrs On First Anniversary Of Faceoff With China

On Tuesday, June 15, the Ministry of Defense Public Relations Unit (PRO), Srinagar, informed that on the first anniversary of the violent clash between the Armies of India and China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the Fire and Fury corps paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face-off.

Twitter Summoned By Parliamentary Committee On IT Over 'safeguarding Citizens’ Rights'

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to appear before them in the Parliament Complex on June 18. The parliament has summoned Twitter officials to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space.

Sputnik V Vaccine More Efficient Against The Delta Variant Of COVID-19: Study

In a breaking development, Russia's SPUTNIK V vaccine has been found to be highly effective in neutralizing the aggressive COVID Delta variant, according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a study conducted by The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow.

Ram Mandir Trust Puts Out Facts & History Of Under-lens Ayodhya Land Deal; Says It's Prime

Two days after land-grabbing allegations were levelled against them, the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust put out 'facts' about the land purchase deal done by the trust at Bagh Bijaisi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. On Sunday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey had accused the Trust's chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises.

Mulakkal Rape Case: Justice Saldanha Says, Charges Of Misconduct Against Sr Lucy 'absurd'

After the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church in the Vatican - turned down Sister Lucy's appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal, she was dismissed from the church with finality.

Centre Acknowledges One 'vaccine Product Related' Death In India; Busts Related 'myths'

The Union Government on Tuesday clarified that deaths & hospitalization after vaccination could not be immediately attributed to the inoculation process until it was investigated & inferred to be so by the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) committee. It refuted media reports from certain quarters which claimed India had witnessed 488 deaths related to post-COVID complications after vaccinations between 16 January & 7 June.

Indian Army Conducts Successful Trials On Dedicated Freight Corridor

The Indian Army on June 14, conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera validating the efficacy of the recently developed “Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)” by the Indian Railways. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) provides faster movement of freight across the country and the project sporadically gained momentum as more trains have been operating.

Bengaluru: Watch Republic TV Expose Rampant Illegal Immigration In Karnataka's Capital

In an important investigation, Republic TV has unearthed startling facts about the extent of illegal immigrants thronging Bengaluru which is going unchecked. For instance, there are more than 1000 alleged illegal immigrants hailing from Bangladesh in only one area of Bengaluru. It also came to light that these persons did not possess any identity documents.

COVID-19: Wuhan Institute Of Virology Kept Bats In Cages, Reveals Video After WHO's Denial

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly dismissed the Wuhan ‘lab leak’ theory as the origin of COVID-19, new footage from the Wuhan Insitute of Virology in China has purportedly revealed that bats were kept in cages. The SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 and was discovered for the first time in China, is determined to have its roots in animals such as bats.

