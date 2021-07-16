Republic Top 10 Headlines: India's Reaction To Afghan Crisis; Punjab Power Tussle & More

EAM Jaishankar meets EU High Representative Borrell, discusses situation in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on July 16 met with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of EU Commission. Sharing an image with Borrell, EAM wrote on Twitter on Friday that both leaders agreed to consult “closely” on the crisis prevailing in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to gain territory. Jaishankar also informed that he and the EU official discussed the challenges faced by both sides while noting the progress in bilateral cooperation after the May 8 summit.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani condoles journalist Danish Siddiqui's death

In his first reaction to the killing of celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that he was 'deeply saddened'. Offering his condolences to the family of Siddiqui, who was shot while covering the Taliban atrocities, Ghani reiterated his government's 'unwavering commitment' to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists.

PM Modi inaugurates 5-star Gandhinagar railway station, new zones in Gujarat Science City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated various development projects in Gujarat via video conferencing and dedicated the projects to the country. PM Modi inaugurated a newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and later inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad via video-conferencing.

Punjab CM writes to PM Modi urging immediate talks with farmers; cites cross-border threat

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. Captain Amarinder made references of heightened cross-border threat and increased drone and other terrorist activities by ISI-backed groups, while he warned the Prime Minister that the powers across the border may try to play upon the charged emotions of farmers of Punjab as the state has a long and live international border with Pakistan.

CM Kejriwal's Delhi govt gives nod for appointing public prosecutors to represent farmers

The Delhi Cabinet led by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday decided that the state government's lawyers would represent farmers in the cases related to the protest against Centre's Farm laws. The state government took the decision after rejecting the city police’s proposal of setting up a panel of lawyers for fighting the cases against the Centre's farm laws. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, government sources informed on Friday.

Capt Amarinder warns of 'repercussions' if Sidhu promoted in Punjab Congress: Sources

As speculations of a rejig in the Punjab Congress are rife, sources close to Republic Media Network on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Interim President Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, has warned against promoting Navjot Singh Sidhu to the position of Congress State President, citing 'repercussions'. He has, as per sources, detailed out all possible 'repercussions' in the letter.

Karnataka CM meets PM Modi to discuss 'development projects'; rules out leadership change

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met PM Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kayan Marg residence in Delhi on Friday, sparking a fresh row over a possibility of leadership change in Karnataka. However, dismissing the speculations, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said that he had come to meet PM Modi to seek his permission for developmental activities in his state.

BJP to move Calcutta HC for disqualification of TMC's Mukul Roy as MLA in WB assembly

In a massive setback to Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that it will be moving the Calcutta High Court seeking his disqualification as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law. Speaking to the media, the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari added that the BJP would catalyze the disqualification proceedings presently going on before Speaker of the House Biman Banerjee at the earliest.

'BJP changed 3 CMs in Uttarakhand but development remains halted': Congress' Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday launched a stinging attack on BJP and claimed that development was halted in Uttarakhand even though the saffron party had changed three Chief Ministers."Three Chief Ministers have been changed since the formulation of the BJP government, but development remains halted in the state. Despite being in the centre, the BJP has failed to provide funds to the Uttarakhand government. The youth and farmers are badly affected by this. The Congress is ready to compensate people for their losses," Congress leader Sachin Pilot told Republic TV.

Virat Kohli names England as 'Team to beat' in upcoming T20 World Cup; Morgan picks India

ICC on Friday announced groups of Super 12s for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the ICC's announcement, the countdown for the T20 World Cup has officially begun with the heavyweights of cricket taking on each other to be crowned as the ultimate champions of the shortest format of the game. While the guessing game has started on social media as to who will lift the World Cup, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli has named the 'team to beat' in the marquee event.

