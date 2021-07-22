Republic Top 10 Headlines: Indo-China Commander Level Talks; Mamata-Modi Meet & More

New low: MEA slams Pakistan for dragging India into Afghan envoy daughter's abduction row

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday slammed Pakistan into dragging India into the case related to the abduction and torture of the daughter of the Afghanistan envoy. Calling it shocking, India said that Pakistan has stooped to 'a new low' by denying victim's accounts. Addressing the media in a press conference, the MEA reacted to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed's remarks. The MEA said, "This is a shocking incident. However, since Pak Interior Minister has dragged India into it, I would like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan's denial of the victim's account is stooping to a new low."

Read full story

India and China still working out dates for 12th Corps Commander-level disengagement talks

India and China are chalking out a date for the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks. The matter of discussion will concentrate on the situation in eastern Ladakh. China had earlier suggested holding the military talks on July 26, which was turned down by India due to Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read full story

BJP cites 'Voldemort & Darth Vader' to call out Opposition's behaviour over Pegasus row

BJP on Thursday slammed the Opposition for using the speculative Pegasus report to disrupt the Parliament. While addressing a press conference on the Pegasus row and parliament disruption, Union Minister and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the Pegasus Row is being raked up by the Opposition because it doesn't want the crucial bills to be passed.

Read full story

CM Mamata to meet President & PM on 5-day Delhi visit from July 26; may accommodate others

A day after announcing her ambitious foray into national politics, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will visit Delhi. She said that she will meet PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during her visit. Mamata Banerjee said she has gotten requests from political leaders and will try to accommodate them during her visit. However, Mamata Banerjee's statement of 'accommodating' were ambiguous as to whether she will meet the political leaders or will put forward their suggestions before the prime minister and president. As it turns out, Mamata Banerjee will be going to the capital for five days on July 26.

Read full story

Punjab CM Amarinder may attend Sidhu's PPCC chief installation, after 'big brother' appeal

In what may seem like the first step toward burying the hatchet, Captain Amarinder Singh, on receiving multiple invitations, gave his nod to attend the ceremony on July 23 in which Navjot Singh Sidhu will be taking charge as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The two renowned faces in Punjab's political sphere had been at loggerheads with each other for years now, disturbing the unity of the Congress party. Before the 2022 assembly elections in the state, the party took up the task of bridging the differences, and for the same came up with a 3-member committee, which framed a formula. Giving Navjot Singh Sidhu the position of the PPCC President is seen as a part of the formula, though Captain Amarinder Singh had shown his disagreement to the same.

Read full story

Yediyurappa says he'll resign as Karnataka CM if BJP asks him to, ahead of July 26 D-day

Hinting that a major political development may indeed take place on July 26 and amid rumours of being replaced as the Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Thursday affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command. He also urged party works and seers to cooperate."There is an event on 26th (July) on completion of two years of our government. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," Yediyurappa said.

Read full story

Delhi LG responds to DyCM Sisodia's 'not chair meetings' letter, rejects allegations

On July 22, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rejected the allegations made by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his meeting with Delhi government officials. In a letter, the Delhi LG said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's statements against him are devoid of merit. Baijal added that he will continue to work for the people in Delhi abiding by Supreme Court's judgement on the division of power.

Read full story

'Kisan Sansad' turns violent on first day as farm laws protestors assault journalist

The Kisan Panchayat aka Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar held by farm laws protestors witnessed incidents of violence on its first day. A video journalist covering the Kisan Panchayat was attacked by the protestors who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar. The attack on media comes in contrast to the protesting farmers' assurances that the Kisan Panchayat will be held peacefully. BJP IT Head Amit Malviya has taken to Twitter to post the video of the journalist who was bleeding because of the assault.

Read full story

Raj Kundra's 'Plan B'? WhatsApp chats accessed; Shilpa Shetty-promoted JL Stream in focus

Four months ago, actress Shilpa Shetty was seen promoting her husband Raj Kundra's company JL Steam, which is now under the scanner of the Mumbai police in the porn racket probe. JL Stream is also the same company where Shilpa's mother Sunanda Surendra Shetty was allegedly a Director till September 2020. To join the dots, Republic reached the office of JL Stream in Mumbai.

Read full story

As world awaits Tokyo Olympics 2020, a look back at iconic Olympic opening ceremonies

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just hours away, and fans cannot wait to see what Japan has to showcase. What began as a simple event featuring a few brief rituals has today transformed into an elaborate display that is full of artistry and performances celebrating the culture and history of the host country. However, few traditions such as the lighting of the Olympic torch and the Parade of Nations continue to be practiced, irrespective of where the games take place. Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony, here is a look at the opening ceremonies of the previous five Summer Games.

Read full story