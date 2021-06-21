Republic Top 10 Headlines: Intl Yoga Day; US Warns China, India COVID-19 Update

Rakesh Tikait Asks Farmers To 'get Ready With Tractors', Alleges Centre 'will Not Listen'

Days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait announced that farmers will be protesting outside all the Raj Bhavans on June 26, he has now on Sunday announced another protest which is expected to be 'intensified' as Tikait tweeted, asking to be 'ready with tractors.'

West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit North Bengal From Monday Amid Rift With TMC Govt

Days after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of post-poll violence, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday will embark on a week-long visit to the North Bengal, within a week of demand by certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches Frontal Attack On Punjab Govt; Rejects Cabinet Berth Offer

Breaking his silence a day ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu made it clear that he was interested in any Cabinet berth. This comes amid speculation that Sidhu is being offered the post of the Punjab Deputy Chief Minister. Writing on Twitter, the Congress MLA stressed that he had served as a Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP, MLA and Minister with the sole aim of changing the "system" that runs Punjab.

Devendra Fadnavis Avers 'BJP To Fight Polls Alone' Even As Sena MLA Seeks Rapprochement

Brushing aside the need to ally with Shiv Sena, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence in his party winning a majority in the next Maharashtra Assembly polls. The former Chief Minister was commenting on Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's letter to party supremo Uddhav Thackeray in which he urged the latter to again join hands with BJP. Dubbing this as Shiv Sena's "internal matter", Fadnavis contended that people will support BJP as it has been functioning very well as an opposition party. His stance on BJP going solo in the election assumes significance at a juncture when the infighting in the MVA is coming to the fore.

Senior PDP Leader Naeem Akhtar Released From House Arrest Ahead Of J&K All-party Meeting

Ahead of the all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir to be chaired by PM Modi, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar was released from house arrest on Sunday. Akhtar who served as a Minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government till 2018 was detained in his house on May 10. His long period of incarceration started in August 2019 amid the abrogation of Article 370 after which he was booked under the Public Safety Act.

US Warns China Of Consequences If It Refuses To Live Up To Its Obligations On COVID Origin

The United State's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday gave a fresh warning to China regarding the origins of COVID-19. Sullivan in his statement conveyed to China that the US will consider its response after consulting its friends and allies if Beijing refuses to live up to its international obligations on the origins and transmission of COVID-19.

Kejriwal Sounds 2022 Punjab Poll Bugle; To Visit Amritsar On June 21 To Flag AAP Campaign

Kicking off yet another poll campaign, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, that he will be visiting Amritsar - flagging AAP's campaign for the 2022 Punjab polls. Kejriwal had recently visited Ahmedabad to flag off AAP's Gujarat campaign. Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House.

Lakshadweep Administration Denies Plan To Shift Jurisdiction From Kerala To Karnataka HC

On Sunday night, the Lakshadweep administration rubbished a report which suggested that it is mulling shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court. PTI had reported this proposal was mooted after 23 applications including 11 writ petitions were filed against the decisions taken by the Union Territory's administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Speaking to ANI, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali made it clear that no such proposal was under consideration. As per Article 241 of the Constitution, only the Parliament has the power to shift the jurisdiction of a High Court.

International Yoga Day: PM Modi Highlights Importance Of Yoga Amid COVID, Cites Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the International Yoga Day 2021, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic.

India Sees 53,256 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 88 Days; Active Cases Continue To Decline

As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 88 days, 78,190 have been discharged, and 1422 succumbed to the disease in the same time period. The cumulative number of cases has reached 2,993,521. 2,88,44,199 people have been discharged so far. However, the total fatality count stands at 3,88,135. According to the ministry, the country has 7,02,887 active cases in total. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, up till June 20th, 2021, 39,24,07,782 samples were tested for COVID-19. Yesterday, 13,88,699 samples were examined.

