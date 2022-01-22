Republic Top 10 Headlines: IPL 2022 In Mumbai, Harish Rawat's Admission & More

Harish Rawat admits 'form of Congress little down', scoffs at AAP's chances in Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat took an indirect swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday opining that there was 'no chance' for a 3rd outfit to win the upcoming Uttarkhand assembly elections. The former CM stated that even parties which existed earlier like the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) had disappeared gradually, hence there was no question about a new party assuming power in the state.

IPL 2022 To Take Place In India Without Spectators In Stadiums Amid COVID Surge: Report

It has been confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, which will be the 15th edition of the tournament, considered to be the biggest T20 league in the world, will be held in India. The tournament is scheduled to start in the month of April and will be held under closed doors without any spectators. The news about Mumbai being chosen as the host for the IPL was confirmed by top BCCI sources, ANI reported on Saturday, after the list of players who have registered for the upcoming tournament was released.

Mumbai Fire: PM Modi, President Kovind Express Grief; Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced

After a major fire broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai that claimed the lives of six and injured several, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief and condoled the demise of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the family who lost their loved ones to the fire accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the Mumbai fire incident.

Amit Shah Launches DGGI In 20 J&K Districts, Calls Jan 22 An 'important Day For India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, January 22, virtually launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the launch event, Amit Shah said that January 22 was an important day for all of India and not just for the people of J&K. He further mentioned that several development works are being done in the Union Territory after the revocation of Article 370.

UP Elections: BJP's Aditi Singh Dares Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Contest From Rae Bareli

BJP's contestant from UP's Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh on Saturday lambasted the Congress ahead of Assembly elections, stating that no one from the grand-old-party ever visited the constituency, not even the MP- Sonia Gandhi, except when there is an election. Aditi Singh dared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming elections.

Amit Shah Launches BJP's Door-to-door Campaign For UP Elections At Kairana; 'We Will Win'

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are around the corner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off BJP's door-to-door campaign at Kairana for the upcoming polls. During the door-to-door campaign, the Home Minister was seen surrounded by a massive crowd, showing their huge support who were also chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. This comes a few days after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Mumbai Fire: Maharashtra Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Deceased

The Maharashtra government will provide compensation to the families of the citizens who died in the tragic Kamala Building fire that broke out in Mumbai's Tardeo. The announcement was made by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray who visited the Kamala Building fire site to get an on-ground update about the recovery operations that are underway. In addition, Thackeray also informed that he interacted with residents and assured them of complete assistance.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Joshi Warns China 'Op Snow Leopard Against PLA Still On'

In a key development to the India-China LAC standoff, on January 22 Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi affirmed 'Operation Snow Leopard' is continued and 'still on'. While confirming that authorities are in talks with Beijing, Joshi said Indian Bravehearts have given a 'befitting reply' to Xi Jinping's People's Liberation Army and reclaimed heights. Notably, he went on to mention that Pakistan is attempting numerous infiltrations but Indian troops have been foiling the same.

Punjab Elections: Growing Clamour In Congress To Declare Channi As CM Face, Sources Say

As the Congress party has not yet declared the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab elections, sources informed that grand old party leaders want current CM Charanjit Singh Channi to be the CM face. There is also a growing clamour within the party over the necessity of having a CM face. Though the Congress high command has so far maintained that the party will fight the February 20 elections to the 117-member assembly under a "collective leadership", many leaders in its state unit are seeking that the air surrounding the issue be cleared at the earliest.

Netaji's Statue Will Be 25 Feet High & Made Of Granite Stone, Confirms NMAG Director

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement pursuant to the proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in the national capital, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak affirmed the structure will be 25 feet high. Further, he stated that the statue will be made of granite stone which will be visible from Raisina Hills.

