Republic Top 10 Headlines: IPL 2022 Retention; Param Bir Singh-Vaze Alleged Meet & More

India to have a double-digit growth this year; overall growth for first half at 13.7%: CEA

India is likely to have double-digit growth in the current fiscal year, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian predicted on Tuesday. According to the CEA, India's overall growth for the first half is positioned at 13.7%, and with a little over 6% growth in subsequent quarters, the country would be successful in delivering double-digit growth. The growth is aided largely by rising demand and a robust banking sector, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian stated.

India summons Pakistan Charge d'Affaires over Kartarpur photoshoot row; seeks inquiry

In a key development, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib. In the Gurudwara situated in Kartarpur, a Pakistani model was spotted on Monday posing bareheaded for a catalogue photoshoot for a women's clothing brand named Mannat clothing.

BSF spells out infiltration threat from Pakistan; 'Can exploit arms left behind in Kabul'

The Border Security Force on Tuesday expressed concerns over a potential security threat on India from Pakistan. Addressing the Annual Press Conference on the eve of 57th BSF Raising Day, Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh outlined that several arms and ammunition were left behind in Afghanistan, which can now be used by Pakistan to enter India.

Aaditya Thackeray, Raut meet Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai; 'Pleasure to meet Bengal tigress'

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening in Mumbai amid her three-day visit to the state.

Congress protests outside Parliament demanding repeal of farm laws despite PM Modi's vow

At the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress party held a demonstration for the repeal of the farm laws. With Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi leading the demonstration, party MPs raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government, flashing placards in their hands which had written in bold letters 'repeal the farm laws'.

BSP supremo Mayawati accuses Centre of ignoring demands for caste-based census

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed on Tuesday, November 30, that the Centre is disregarding the need for a caste census because of its casteist ideology. She further accused the Yogi Adityanath government of treating Muslims as second-class citizens and instilling fear in them in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai police send default report on Param Bir Singh-Vaze alleged meet to Navi Mumbai CP

Investigation in the alleged meeting between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze deepens as the Mumbai Police on Tuesday sent the default report to Navi Mumbai Police. Though the Mumbai Police has already initiated an inquiry into the matter, the Commissioner of Police of Navi Mumbai is now expected to take appropriate steps against the concerned officials by their role and liability.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede summoned by caste certificate scrutiny committee on December 14

Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday initiated a probe into the allegations surrounding Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's caste certificate, asking him to appear before the commission on December 14. The summons came based on a complaint filed by Bhim Army state president Ashok Kamble who accused the NCB officer of giving false information to obtain a ‘Mahar’ caste certificate for a government job. Ashok Kamble has alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim according to his birth certificate and had married under Sharia law. The Bhim Army leader has alleged that a bogus certificate was obtained by him for professional gains.

Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry dies due to lung cancer; celebs mourn his demise

Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry breathed his last on Tuesday, November 30 after being admitted to the hospital on November 24 with pneumonia and spending time in the ICU. He passed away due to lung cancer-related complications at the age of 66. Several actors and celebrities mourned the loss of the well-renowned Telugu lyricist on social media.

IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of players retained by franchises before mega auctions

The deadline for the eight original Indian Premier League(IPL) franchises ends on November 30, as the two new IPL teams are set to join the tournament starting from the IPL 2022 season. With the IPL 2022 mega auction likely to take place in early January next year, IPL enthusiasts have their eyes on the players who have been retained by the teams. At the same time, fans were also eagerly waiting to know which of the high-profile players will find themselves in the IPL 2022 players mega auction pool after not getting retained.

