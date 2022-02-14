Republic Top 10 Headlines: ISRO Launches PSLV C52 Mission, Russia-Ukraine Crisis & More

Pulwama Terror Attack: COAS Naravane, Manoj Sinha Pay Homage To Martyrs On 3rd Anniversary

Remembering brave soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack the Indian Army and other national leaders paid tributes to the brave martyrs who gave their lives for the safety of India. India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army paid homage while Jammu and Kashmir LT Governor Manoj Sinha said the nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers. Three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

Read full story

ISRO Scientists Launch Of PSLV C52 Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian space scientists for the successful launch of ISRO’s PSLV-C52 mission. Notably, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) along with two other co-passenger satellites was launched at 5.59 am from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Monday morning’s launch marked the space agency’s first mission launch in 2022 followed by the 54th flight of PSLV and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration.

Read full story

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: 9.45% voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across 9 Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning. This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur. Of the 55 seats, BJP had won 38 in 2017 while SP bagged 15.

Read full story

Punjab election | 'Kejriwal Trying To Defeat Bhagwant Mann To Become Punjab CM': Channi Hits Back At AAP

On Sunday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi hit back at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after the latter predicted his loss in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. Speaking to the media after campaigning in Dhuri, Channi claimed that Kejriwal was trying to ensure Bhagwant Mann's defeat as he wanted to become the Punjab CM himself.

Read full story

US Orders Non-emergency Workers To Evacuate Embassy In Kyiv Due To Imminent Russian Threat

Prior to a probable Russian 'invasion', the United States Department of State has ordered non-emergency workers to evacuate the US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote on Saturday morning that the departure would take place due to the current Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, “indicating a potential for significant military action”.

Read full story

US Says Over 130,000 Russian Troops Stationed Outside Ukraine

Russia has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine Border. US President Joe Biden has warned that the US and its allies would respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs if Russia invades Ukraine.

Read full story

US Not Planning 'preemptive' Sanctions On Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, Avers Pentagon

The United States is not considering “preemptive” sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, said US Department of Defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby. In an appearance on Fox News, Kirby said. “If it's a deterrent and you use it before the aggression is made or the transgression is made, then you lose your deterrent effect”. The Pentagon spokesperson’s remarks came as the US has been mulling imposing a “preemptive strike” of sanctions on Russia over the tensions near Ukraine irrespective of Moscow going ahead with Kyiv’s invasion.

Read full story

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What Are Minsk Agreements? Are 'they The Only Path To Peace'?

Amid warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, the global agenda has been dominated by the crisis prevailing in eastern Europe. But, in the middle of it all, Moscow, Kyiv, the US and its allies have repeatedly mentioned the Minsk agreements, which are named over the capital of Belarus where they were signed back in 2014 and 2015. As the US has stated that Russia has positioned more than 130,000, of its forces outside Ukraine, Minsk agreements are deemed as an attempt to secure a ceasefire between the Ukrainian government and Russia-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine.

Read full story

Ukraine Pledges $592 Million To Keep Airspace Open Amid Standoff With Russia

Ukraine Infrastructure Ministry on Sunday announced a fund of $592 million to help airports in the ex-Soviet nation functional amid escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine borders. The allotment comes after several flights through Ukraine's airspace were diverted with the risk of more being rerouted. As quoted by the Guardian, Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal on Sunday said the fund is "to ensure flight safety in Ukraine for insurance and leasing companies."

Read full story

Indonesia: 11 People Taking Part In Midnight Beach Ritual Drowned By Massive Tidal Waves

Around 11 people have died after high waves swept away a group of people on a beach on Sunday in Indonesia’s East Java province. The incident took place even after authorities had issued warnings advising people to avoid the sea, AP reported citing officials. Java Budi Santosa, Head of Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency told Xinhua that the accident occurred at about 12:25 am (local time) on Sunday when people were conducting a traditional ritual at the Payangan beach in Jember district.

Read full story