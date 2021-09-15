Republic Top 10 Headlines: IT Dept Surveys Sonu Sood's Residence; JEE Main Result & More

IT Dept Surveys Sonu Sood's Residence; 6 Locations Under Scrutiny In All

The Income Tax department on Wednesday surveyed actor Sonu Sood's residence and office. As per Republic sources, this is not a search or seizure, but a survey, or an investigation. An income tax survey is carried out to ascertain the actual income that a taxpayer earned in a particular financial year. It involves the inspection of books and documents and not their seizures.

Read more here

JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 Students Get Rank 1; Check Toppers List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main results 2021 today. The Education Ministry informed that about 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1. The NTA has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15.

Read more here

India Reiterates Concerns Over Afghanistan Being Used By LeT, JeM Amid Security Challenges

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to top the global agendas, India has reiterated its concerns over Afghan soil being used by Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), against India. Under India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last month, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed which demands that Afghanistan should be used to threaten or attack any other nation or to pump money into terrorist acts such as LeT and JeM.

Read more here

Afghanistan: EU To Provide Extra $118 Mn Aid To 'avert Humanitarian Disaster'

In a bid to avert a 'humanitarian disaster' in Afghanistan, the European Union (EU) has decided to provide additional assistance of USD 118 million to the country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation will be stepped up to avert the risk of a possible famine. A 'new and wider Afghan support package' has been announced by the European Union for the same.

Read more here

IPL 2021: BCCI To Allow Fans To Return To Stadiums For Second Leg Of Tournament In UAE

With four days left to go for the resumption of the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, fans are wondering whether the cricket extravaganza will take place behind closed doors or if the audience will be allowed to enjoy the matches. As per ANI, the BCCI has allowed conducting the IPL 2021 Phase 2 with the audience. IPL 2021 Phase 2 will resume with five-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Read more here

MEPs Table Motion For Resolution On Inviting Ahmad Massoud To Address European Parliament

In a big endorsement of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan on Tuesday, 20 MEPs tabled a motion for a resolution inviting Ahmad Massoud to address the European Council and the European Parliament. This motion pertaining to the current situation in Afghanistan was moved on behalf of Renew Europe which has a strength of 98 MEPs and will be put to vote on Thursday, September 16. Expressing its strong concern over the future of the war-torn country, it highlighted that the Taliban are depriving the Afghans of their "basic rights and freedoms".

Read more here

Exclusive Details Of Pakistan Terror Plot Accessed; Links With ISI Module Exposed

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a major terror plot, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive details of the Pakistan terror plot. According to details, one of the arrested terrorists, Jaan Mohammad Sheikh alias 'Sameer' has direct links with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. Sameer was given the task of arranging IEDs, grenades and weapons for the entire terror module that was busted.

Read more here

Chirag Paswan Addresses Rape Case Against Cousin Prince Raj: ‘Guilty Should Be Punished’

Breaking his silence on allegations against his cousin Prince Raj, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday, batted for a criminal investigation into the issue. Claiming that he had backed for a police probe since the beginning, he said that the guilty should be punished. He also acknowledged that he knew about the issue and had an FIR filed against him for the same.

Read more here

Afghan-origin Indian National Allegedly Kidnapped In Kabul; MEA Monitoring Situation

In a shocking development, reports suggested that 50-year-old Afghanistan-origin Indian national Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted from Kabul on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok claimed that Arendeh was kidnapped while he was on the way to his shop in the 11th police district of Afghanistan's capital. Moreover, he asserted that the Indian's staff member was also abducted and "mercilessly beaten" but managed to escape.

Read more here

Centre Clears ₹26,000 Cr PLI Scheme For Auto Sector To Boost Production Of Electric Cars

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared Rs 26,000 crore worth of new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto industry, auto-component industry, and drone industry to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities. The scheme focused on Electric vehicles is likely to generate as many as 7.5 lakh jobs for the auto sector, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Read more here