Republic Top 10 Headlines: Italy Wins Euro 2020; Jaipur Lightning Strike Kills 18 And More

Novak Djokovic beats Berrettini, completes hat-trick

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafel Nadal's feat on Sunday after beating Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title. With the win on Sunday, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has equalled 20 Grand Slam titles joining the league of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 titles each. The world no.1 beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his 30th Major final.

Euro 20202 final: Italy beats England 3-2 on penalties

In what has been an epic edition of the European Championships, Italy have lifted the Euro 2020 title by edging England on penalties 3-2, 1-1 after extra time in their own backyard in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley in London. A night that will go down in footballing history as the night the Azzurri laid claim to their second European Championship.

VP Naidu says addressing farming issues important for bringing 'Gram Swarajya' to villages

Providing better prices for agricultural produce and timely, affordable credit to farmers is crucial to sustaining agriculture in the country, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday. Speaking at the book release event of 'Palleku Pattabhishekam' by former MP Sivaji at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, VP Naidu cited a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report about an impending global crisis and highlighted the need to provide necessary assistance to the farmers.

Tourists throng Nainital as fear of 3rd COVID wave lingers

Amid the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands have flocked to the popular tourist destination and lake city Nainital. The presence of tourists in Nainital and other destinations comes with the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand. According to reports, commercial establishments like restaurants and bars, eateries, parks, and the famous Tibetan market are full of tourists.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan meets RJD’s Shyam Rajak

As the clashes deepen between Lok Janshankti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan and his uncle Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy, on Saturday, July 10, Chirag met Shyam Rajak, national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This meeting has raised speculations concerning Chirag joining RJD. Brushing away the speculation of Chirag's joining RJD, Rajak, however, said to ANI, "It was a courtesy meeting with Chirag Paswan. I went there to meet the Paswan family including Chirag Paswan".

Congress scoffs at Kejriwal’s free electricity pitch in poll-bound states

Scoffing at AAP's multiple 'free electricity' pitches across poll-bound states, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday, claimed the Delhi CM held a 'mastery in deceit'. Pointing out that Delhi was facing water scarcity, Shergill advised Kejriwal to concentrate on Delhi and not 'sell stories in other states'. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are set to go to polls in 2022.

Jaipur lightning strike kills 18, CM promises 5 lakhs to victims’ kin

After 18 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "this has hurt a lot”. ​​Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those, who lost their lives. The Rajasthan Chief Minister has also ordered compensation for the injured.

Uttrakhand CM prioritises saving lives over allowing Kanwar Yatra

In a statement of intent, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami indicated that his government will prioritise saving people's lives from COVID-19 over allowing religious congregations. Dhami was responding to a question on the fate of the Kanwar Yatra which is feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus. Maintaining that an appropriate decision after holding discussions with other states, the new CM hinted that his government may not tinker with his predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to not allow the Kanwar Yatra.

Tikri border fire: 40 vehicles deployed; rescue operations underway

In a recent update concerning the fire breakout in the PVC market of Tikri Kalyan, Delhi, the situation was under control in the beginning but has now spread to the nearby plots. The rescue operation is still underway. Explaining the rescue operations deployed at the spot, one of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said, "Nearly 40 vehicles are deployed at this spot. Initially, the fire blaze was under control but due to unlikely weather and increased winds, adjoining plots are also under fire risks".

New IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls IT rules “empowering”

A couple of days after taking charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made his debut on Indian microblogging and social networking Koo with a post on Information Technology Rules, 2021. In his first post, the Minister held that along with Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he reviewed the implementation and compliance of the Rules. He referred to the Rules, which have been a matter of debate for quite some time now, as 'empowering' and pertinent to ensure a 'safer and more responsible social media ecosystem' in the country, in the post.

