Republic Top 10 Headlines: J&J Jabs Protect Against Delta Variant; US Accuses China & More

Mumbai: COVID-19 Vaccination To Take Place Only For 3 Hours Today Owing To Jab Shortage

COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai will only take place for three hours on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced amid a shortage of doses. This comes after Thursday witnessed no vaccination at BMC centers whereas 4 state government-run inoculation centers were operational due to limited vaccine stock. As per the civic body, people can get themselves vaccinated between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Read full story here

Indian Navy Ship 'Sarvekshak' Completes 558-mile Survey Around Sunken MV Xpress Pearl

INS Sarvekshak, an Indian Navy hydrographic survey ship, completed a 558-mile side-scan sonar study around the MV Xpress Pearl, which sank in June. According to officials, the survey's analysis suggests a concentration of debris within three square miles of the crash, and it's being conducted simultaneously in three survey zones with integral sensors and two survey boats.

Read full story here

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shows Strong Neutralisation On COVID Delta Variant, Says Company

In a boost for one-shot Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine (Janssen), the company announced on Thursday, that its vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent COVID variants. The eight-month-long study which has been submitted to bioRxiv for review, showd that the single-shot vaccine has neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant at an even higher level than what was recently observed for the Beta (B.1.351) variant in South Africa.

Read full story here

Mamata Banerjee 'likes To Politicise Every Issue' Says Adhikari Ahead Of WB Budget Session

After a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of politicizing every issue and being abusive towards the Central Government. This came ahead of the budget session of the state assembly starting from July 2.

Read full story here

Covishield Accepted By 9 European Countries Amid 'EU Green Pass' Exclusion Row: Sources

In a massive boost to Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday, sources report that Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain have accepted Covishield for the 'EU Green Pass', which comes into force from July 1. Sources further report that Switzerland and Estonia too have allowed Covishield for entering their respective nations.

Read full story here

Ram Mandir Land Scam: VHP Claims 'Opposers Tarnishing Ram', Adds 'they Won't Go To Court'

Fuming over the Opposition's continued attack over the Ram Mandir alleged land scam, VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Friday, claimed that those who were levelling allegations will claim that agencies like ED, I-T, and police were under 'Yogi-Modi' rule. Claiming that the Opposition will not go to court, he alleged that those who used to ask for proof of Ram while backing Babri will now ask for proof from Ram Mandir's trust.

Read full story here

US Accuses China Of Drafting Policies Favouring Trafficking, Forced Labour In Xinjiang

China has a government "policy or pattern" of human trafficking and widespread forced labour through the mass arbitrary detention of more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kyrgyz, and other Muslims in the Xinjiang, the US State Department said in a report released on Thursday.

Read full story here

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre, PM Modi Over LPG Price Hike, Calls It 'Modi Maya'

After oil marketing companies on Thursday hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.5 each per 14.2 kg cylinder, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi targetted the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the price hike, calling it 'Modi Maya.' Rahul took to Twitter and said, "Such has been the effect of 'Modi Maya'. Only the rates of the 'jumlas' have fallen."

Read full story here

TMC Claims Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Involved In Kolkata Fake Vaccination Drive

On Thursday, July 1, Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy accused that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar might also be part of the fake vaccination camp scam. The case is related to the alleged Kolkata fake vaccination drive organized by the accused Debanjan Deb that administered doses of random drugs instead of the COVID vaccine.

Read full story here

Bihar: BJP MLA Alleges Transfer-posting Scam, Avers '75-80% Of Party Ministers Took Bribe'

In an embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar-led government, Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused Ministers of taking bribes to facilitate the transfer and posting of officials which took place on Wednesday. Training his guns on BJP in an exclusive interview with Republic TV a day earlier, he claimed, "I feel that 75-80% of BJP Ministers have taken bribes for the transfer and posting of officials.

Read full story here