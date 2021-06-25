Republic Top 10 Headlines: J&K All-party Meeting; BJP Slams Delhi CM; Fuel Prices & More

Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd To Set Up Rs 2,100 Cr Manufacturing Facility In Telangana

Telangana has garnered yet another significant investment in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The state government has inked an agreement with EV producer Triton Electric Vehicle to invest Rs 2,100 crore in the state to build a cutting-edge plant, said reports. Triton CEO Himanshu B Patel spoke via video conference with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, June 24, about the company's strategic expansion in the fast-growing EV industry to suit consumer demand, said reports.

Kerala Women's Commission Chief Resigns After She Tells Domestic Abuse Victim To 'suffer'

Kerala State Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine tendered her resignation on June 25 on the direction of the commission after it made the decision to ask her to resign over her insensitive remark which courted controversy.The inconsiderate remark was directed to a victim of domestic violence who approached the women's commission.

'Never Lose Hope': 67-year-old Gujarat Woman Earns PhD And Fulfils Decades-old Dream

In an astonishing display of determination, a woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara pushed herself to pursue her teenage dream and earned her PhD degree at the age of 67 years. According to ANI, Usha Lodaya, who dropped out of college at 20, completed her doctorate course in Jainism. She revealed that she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat.

Petrol & Diesel Price Unchanged After Record High, Check Rates In Major Cities On June 25

Petrol and diesel prices were constant across the country on Friday, June 25, 2021, a day after touching new record highs on Thursday. On June 24, fuel prices in the national capital reached new highs, with petrol increasing by 26 paise per litre and diesel surging by 7 paise. In Delhi, the price of petrol is ₹ 97.76 a litre, while the price of diesel is ₹ 88.30. According to data on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol costs ₹ 103.89 in Mumbai, while diesel costs ₹ 95.79.

Rajnath Singh Says Indigenous Aircraft Carrier India's Pride & Aatmanirbhar Bharat Example

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 25 said that the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence, terming it as the country's pride and a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also mentioned the combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain.

President Kovind Boards Special Train With Wife To Visit Birthplace In UP's Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind will be taking a train journey to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years. The President boarded a special train on Friday from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi to visit his birthplace Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27. While President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife boarded the special train for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma were also present at the station.

AAP Claims "no Such Report Exists" After Delhi Oxygen Audit Flags Inflated O2 Demand

Lashing out at the BJP over the oxygen audit interim report by SC panel, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, claimed that no such report existed. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia claimed that no member of the oxygen panel set up by the SC had signed any such report adding that BJP was only busy in abusing CM Kejriwal.

'Kejriwal Committed A heinous Crime': BJP Slams Delhi CM Over SC Panel's O2 Audit Report

After an audit team appointed by the SC found that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Arvind Kejriwal governement.

'J&K Statehood Repeal Affected India's Image': Bengal CM Amid PM Modi's All-party Meet

Amid the all-party meeting that took place in the national capital on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had that the Centre's decision to scrap J&K's statehood tarnished India's image globally. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee remarked that there was no need to revoke the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K All-party Meeting: P Chidambaram Slams Centre For Prioritising Polls Before Statehood

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Centre for not assuring restoration of statehood before elections are conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks come a day after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with leaders of prominent political parties in J&K at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. According to Chidambaram, the sanctity of elections shall be maintained only if J&K is a state.

