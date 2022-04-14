Republic Top 10 Headlines: Jaishankar Fires Riposte To Blinken, Hanskhali Rape & More

Jaishankar Fires Riposte To Blinken; 'India Too Has View On Human Rights Situation In US'

In a fitting riposte to Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear that India too has concerns about the human rights situation in the US. Addressing a press briefing after the 2+2 dialogue on April 11, the US Secretary of State had come under fire for saying, "We’re monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials".

Hanskhali Rape: BJP MLA Slams Mamata Banerjee; 'Court Order Shows Lack Of Trust In Govt'

On Wednesday, after the Hanskhali rape case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul criticised the West Bengal administration under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it shows the court does not have trust in the WB administration and police as CM Mamata Banerjee controls them and do atrocities.

PM Modi To Inaugurate 'PM Sangrahalaya' Today; Museum To Recognise Contribution Of 14 PMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Thursday the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every Prime Minister since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure, the PMO said.

Scheduled for opening during the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

The museum has is conceptualised by PM Modi and is built adjoining the existing Nehru memorial.

Tamil Nadu: Teacher In Kanyakumari Allegedly Forces Student To Convert To Christianity

In Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, an Arts teacher is under probe after parents complained of an attempt to impose Christianity in the class on Wednesday. A teacher in a government school, identified as Beatrice Thangam has allegedly spoken ill of the Hindu religion and glorified Christianity. She also spoke of the religious texts of the two religions, as per the complaint made by the parents.

New York Subway Shooting: Suspect Tipped Off About His Whereabouts To Police Before Arrest

Following a manhunt that lasted for over 24 hours, police have finally apprehended the suspect who is accused of open firing at a Brooklyn subway train during the rush hours of Tuesday morning, which turned into a horrific incident, injuring more than two dozen passengers.

According to an Associated Press report, the suspect, Frank R. James, tipped off the police to come and get him. Further, law enforcement officials informed The Associated Press that James had contacted the city's "crime stoppers" number and reported his whereabouts. The 62-year-old was detained after being stopped by police in Manhattan's East Village on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Ram Navami Violence In Khambhat A 'pre-planned Conspiracy' Say Gujarat Police

In the investigation into the violence that broke out in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession on Sunday, Gujarat police said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy.

The boys were recruited from outside for stone-pelting, according to the Gujarat police, and they were promised all kinds of legal and financial support in case they were caught. Because stones could be easily found in cemeteries, it was decided the same could be pelted from there. A total of nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during the procession.

Mariupol: Mayor Claims Russia Dropped 'chemical' Agents, Victims Suffer 'facial Flushing'

Besieged Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boichenko has claimed that Russian planes dropped a chemical agent in an area on the outskirts of the city which is believed to be 90% destroyed by aerial strikes. While speaking at an online press conference on Wednesday, Mariupol's mayor said that the attack with chemical weapons took place on April 11, Monday.

Putin To Hold Meeting On Russia's Oil & Gas Sector As Western Sanctions Target Exports

As several countries mull minimising their dependency on Russian energy resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a meeting on the current situation in the country's oil and gas sector. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting with the Russian head will be held on Thursday based on an assessment report made by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is also in charge of the issue. It is worth mentioning that several countries, including Germany, the UK, and Poland, presented a blueprint wherein the nations vowed to minimise the purchase of Russian oil and gas by the end of this year, asserting that Russia has been using the money to attack Ukraine.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Social Media Lauds Security Camera Installer Who Alerted Police

The Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James has been arrested by New York Police outside a Manhattan liquor shop on Wednesday after a surveillance camera technician saw the perpetrator walking down the sidewalk in broad daylight. The 21-year-old security camera installer, Zak Dahhan has reported the incident to the police, who was conducting maintenance on a store's cameras. According to a Fox News report, Dahhan saw James going through the crowded East Village district with a bag over his shoulder. He later called the cops, and policemen from the Ninth Precinct apprehended James without injuring anybody else.

Ukraine Claims To Hit Flagship Of Black Sea Fleet; Russia Says 'damaged Due To Fire'

Amid the intense battle between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday claimed to hit a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missiles, resulting in significant damage to the vessel. On the other hand, the Russian officials have acknowledged that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged but added it was not due to the missile attack. The Russian officials claimed that the Moskva-- a guided missile cruiser of the Russian Navy-- was carrying ammunition stockpiles in the Black Sea when a fire erupted on the vessel.

