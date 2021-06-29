Republic Top 10 Headlines: Jammu Drone Attack Probe; Vaccination For Pregnant Women & More

Jammu Drone Attack: MHA Hands Over Investigation To NIA; Agency To File FIR Today

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the Jammu drone attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA was one of the first agencies along with the NSG and other security forces to reach the Jammu Airforce station after the twin blasts took place on June 27.

J&K: Drone Activity Spotted In Jammu Days After Attack On Airbase, Forces Thwart Attempts

Days after the drone attacks on the Jammu airbase on the intervening night of June 26-​27, armed forces have now spotted more drones near the vital army installations on Monday night. According to reports, drones were spotted between 1 AM to 4 AM near the Kunjwani-Ratnuchak area of Jammu.

Twitter India MD Slapped With New FIR For Distorted Indian Map Sans J&K, Ladakh On Website

In fresh trouble for Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, an FIR was slapped against him on Monday for the distorted map of India on the microblogging platform's website. Spotted in the careers section, the map, which has now been removed, did not feature either Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh as part of India. While Ladakh was shown as a part of China, Jammu and Kashmir was depicted as an independent country.

Char Dham Yatra: SOPs Issued Despite U'khand HC's Order, 1st Phase To Begin From July 1

After Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state government in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said that the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1. While the second phase will commence on July 11, the COVID-19 negative reports would be mandatory.

COVID-19: Centre Allows Vaccination For Pregnant Women; Detailed Guidelines Out

In a landmark move, the Centre has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the guidelines of which were released on Monday. Citing data that shows that over 90% of infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalization, the Union Health Ministry cautioned that rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few.

FM Sitharaman Announces Free Visas To 5L Tourists; Financial Support To 11000 Stakeholders

In a bid to revive the tourism industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday that the government will provide financial support to more than 11,000 registered travel guides/travel and tourism stakeholders. The loan guarantee scheme will support 10,700 regional level tourist guides and Travel and Tourism stakeholders (TTS) recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and the State governments.

Telangana Congress Infighting Explodes After Revanth Reddy's Appointment As TPCC Chief

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023, infighting has started brewing between the Congress party in the state. In a major decision, the AICC had appointed Congress leader A Revanth Reddy as the as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief, replacing N Uttam Reddy who decided to step down after 2018 poll debacle.

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Sarah Gilbert Gets Standing Ovation At Wimbledon; Watch

The schedule for day one of Wimbledon was filled with action, including matches of defending champion Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, but the fans who cheered the loudest were seated outside the court. On the first day of the grand slam, Professor Sarah Gilbert, who invented the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination for COVID-19, and the workers of the National Health Service in the United Kingdom received a standing ovation.

'Will Destroy Kannada Culture': Yediyurappa Asks Vijayan To Not Rename Kasaragod Villages

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged renaming of villages in the Kasaragod district from Kannada to Malayalam. Raising objection over the alleged move, Yediyurappa said the Kannada-speaking areas of Kasaragod district such as-- Manjeshwar and Kasaragod were a part of a great traditional culture.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Foresees Farmers As 'game Changers' For Punjab In 2022; Proposes Agenda

Even as his standoff with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh continues, Navjot Singh Sidhu again raised his voice for the farmers protesting against the farm laws. In a new take on Monday, the Congress MLA stressed the need to transform the power of the farm unions into an economic force via cooperatives.

