Republic Top 10 Headlines: Japan Slaps Sanctions On Russia; Oil Prices Surge Again & More

Russia postpones UN vote on 'humanitarian resolution' in Ukraine, calls meet on US biolabs

While facing massive criticism from United Nations members over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Thursday put on hold the vote on a "humanitarian" draft resolution, instead has decided to call for an emergency meeting over bio-activities allegedly backed by the US in Ukraine. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russian permanent representative, Vasily Nebenzya, informed that Moscow "will keep the resolution in blue" but for the time being it will postpone voting on it. He also clarified that under no circumstances will Russia withdraw the proposed resolution, which demands protection for civilians in Ukraine.

Read the full story here

'Anonymous' claims to have taken down Putin's official website & 4 other Kremlin websites

Decentralised international activist and hacktivist collective Anonymous has launched another attack on Russia, taking down the official website of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ANI reported, citing Taiwan News. As claimed by the collective on its Twitter handle on March 16, Wednesday, it said that Kremlin.ru, the official website of the President of the Russian Federation has been taken down. However, on Thursday, the Kremlin website appeared to have been restored to normal operations following the claim.

Read the full story here

Japan slaps sanctions against Russia's defence officials, arms exporter Rosoboronexport

In a development amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan on Friday said that it was imposing fresh sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. The new sanctions are being imposed on high-level individuals including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and other defence officials. In addition, Japan has included 9 companies in the sanctions list including state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Read the full story here

US warns China, says will 'impose costs' if Beijing supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States will "punish" China in case Beijing offers military support to Russian aggression against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a presser on Thursday. Noting reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping having offered potential "direct assistance" to Moscow in its aggression against Kyiv, Blinken said that Beijing appears to be "moving in the opposite direction." He also informed that US President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver a clear statement asking China to refrain from such acts.

Read the full story here

India at UNSC: Humanitarian action in Ukraine must be guided by principle of neutrality

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday stressed that humanitarian action in Ukraine must be guided by "principles of humanity" and not be politicised. Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ukraine called by six members of the council, Indian permanent representative TS Tirumurti reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities across the embattled ex-Soviet nation. He further emphasised that all parties involved in the conflict must follow the path of diplomacy and dialogue to reach a concrete resolution.

Read the full story here

Holi 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi & other political leaders extend greetings to nation

As India celebrates the festival of colours, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders extended wishes to the nation on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

President Kovind greeted the nation on Holi and said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of communal harmony and reconciliation. It brings good news of the arrival of spring. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm, and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen".

Read the full story here

Oil Prices again surge above $100 per barrel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters Day 23

Oil prices have again soared beyond $100 per barrel as a result of the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, putting immense pressure on the energy supply. After falling below $94 per barrel earlier this week, United States crude rose 8% to $102.98 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, increased by 9% to $106.64 a barrel. According to CNN, policymakers in Washington and Wall Street will be keenly monitoring the rapid rise in oil prices since high energy prices threaten to increase inflation and impede the economy.

Read the full story here

Russian-European Mars mission 'ExoMars' suspended over Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Thursday that they were suspending a Russian-European space mission to Mars. Due to sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and its "tragic consequences", a Russian-European mission to land a rover on Mars has been suspended, the ESA council said.

Read the full story here

'Congress leaders should've spoken out in 2012-14': BJP MP dismisses relevance of G23

Amid the growing clamour for G23 to ensure the revamp of Congress, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi contended that the dissident group won't be able to bring about a change at this juncture. Joshi spent 24 years in Congress and served in various posts including the All India Mahila Congress chief and the president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit before switching allegiance to BJP in October 2016. In the 2017 Assembly polls, she won from the Lucknow Cantonment seat, was inducted as a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government and was elected to the Lok Sabha two years later.

Read the full story here

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin & Zelenskyy to meet in next few weeks after signing peace deal

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to take place in the next few weeks, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. According to reports, Russia and Ukraine are drawing up a tentative peace plan to conclude the war. The deal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv renounces its ambitions for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and accepts limits on its armed forces, The Kyiv Independent reported. The meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place once this peace treaty is finalised.

Read the full story here