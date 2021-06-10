Republic Top 10 Headlines: Jitin Prasada's Exclusive Interview; Nigeria Joins Koo And More

Jitin Prasada Questions 'directionless' Congress' Wavering Ideology, Pacts With Sena, Left | Exclusive

A day after jumping ship from the Congress, BJP leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday stated that his decision to quit the grand-old party was well-thought-out & not one that was taken in the spur of a moment. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor - Politics Aishwarya Kapoor, the former 'third-generation Congress leader termed his decision to join the BJP as an important one and categorically stated that his ideology was 'for the Nation.'

Centre Issues Guidelines For COVID-19 Management In Kids; Usage Of Remdesivir Not Advised

The Centre has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of COVID-19 cases among children, however, Remdesivir has not been recommended. In addition, rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested. The guidelines were issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Nigeria Government Joins Koo Days After Banning Twitter; Indian App's Co-founder Reacts

Koo is being branded as a platform developed by Indians for Indians, thus gaining prominence in the nation. However, it seems even foreign accounts are taking to it. Not a netizen account, but it was the Government of Nigeria that joined the ‘Atmanirbhar’ app days after banning Twitter in the country.

Congress Punjab Report Bats For Capt Amarinder To Remain CM, Replacing state Party Chief

In a bid to end the rebellion within Congress' Punjab unit, the three-member panel formed by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the impending issues has submitted its report to the interim party chief after having deliberated with all factions, including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his rival Navjot Singh Sidhu. As per its recommendations, Captain Amarinder Singh will continue to be Congress' Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

Centre Advises States Against Sharing Vaccine Stock Data; Harsh Vardhan Cites 'misuse'

In a key step, the Centre has advised all states against making public data pertaining to vaccine stock and temperature at all levels of vaccine storage. As per a letter written by Reproductive and Child Health Advisor Pradeep Haldar on June 4, the state governments have been lauded for using the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system for updating the stock and transaction of COVID-19 vaccines on a daily basis.

Mehul Choksi's Former Associate Reveals Details Of Gitanjali Group's Malpractices, Watch

Amid the ongoing case against fugitive Indian economic offender Mehul Choksi, Republic TV spoke to the Indian diamantaire's former associate, Vrishank Jain. Vrishank Jain revealed that he used to work as an assorter for the now-defunct Gitanjali group that was founded by Mehul Choksi. Jain stated that diamonds that used to come in used to be assorted into different grades and were being sent back to the back offices.

Rakesh Tikait To 'strengthen Opposition' Post Meet With Mamata; Will Go To Other CMs

A day after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said he discussed the weakness of the present Opposition in the country which has compelled the protesting farmers to hit the streets and stage protests. "We (farmers) are sitting on streets, had the Opposition been strong we need not have done that. The Opposition should be strong," the BKU leader told Mamata Banerjee.

CBI Books Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki Over Corruption Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Nabam Tuki over corruption charges. According to officials, a fresh FIR has been filed against Tuki by the CBI for allegedly creating fraud in the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

Myanmar: Anti-Corruption Body Charges Aung Suu Kyi & 3 Others Of Multiple Corruption Cases

Cracking down on ex-State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar junta govt's Anti-Corruption Commission has accused of illegally accepting $600,000 and seven visses of gold from former Yangon Chief Minister, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar. Apart from this case, the anti-corruption body has also accused Suu Kyi of misusing her authority and renting out a govt building to a foundation she headed.

China Accuses US Of 'paranoid Delusion' As Senate Passes Innovation Bill

China on June 9 has accused the United States of “paranoid delusion” after Washington passed a sweeping policy bill aimed to tackle the escalating economic threat from Beijing. On June 8, The US Senate voted 68-32 to approve bold legislation that would boost the country’s ability to compete with the surging dominance of Chinese technology.

