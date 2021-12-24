Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kapurthala Lynching; Omicron Scare; Ludhiana Court Blast & More

Kapurthala Lynching: Victim Suffered 30 Injuries By Sharp Weapons Reveals Autopsy

In a shocking revelation, a video of the Kapurthala lynching has been accessed by Republic TV on Friday, where the victim is being 'interrogated' presumably by the Gurudwara officials. In the video, the victim is repeatedly asked where he hails from in Bihar and his associates in Punjab. Assuring that he will be sent home if he reveals his brother's contact number, the officials question other details of the victim. A policeman is also seen standing next to the victim.

Omicron Scare: Plea In SC Demand Virtual Rallies During Polls & COVID-19 Norms Enforcement

Amid the Omicron scare, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms during the 2022 Assembly elections. Contending that the novel coronavirus cases are expected to rise sharply as Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant, petitioner Vishal Tiwari argued that the processions and public gatherings pertaining to the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur need to be restricted. Therefore, he also asked the SC to direct the Election Commission of India to direct all parties to conduct its election campaign via the digital medium.

'Cong Has Winning Stake In Punjab': Adhir Ranjan Gives Political Twist To Ludhiana Blast

In his attempt to avoid Republic Bangla's reporters who were raising questions over the Ludhiana blast, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to comment on the matter. However, in a statement, the Congress leader gave the blast incident a political turn and added that the 'party is in winning stake in Punjab'. In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing one.

Relief For West Bengal Government As Calcutta High Court Upholds Doorstep Ration Scheme

In a big boost for the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court upheld the validity of the West Bengal Duare Ration scheme. It was challenged by fair price shop dealers who contended that the state government cannot frame any scheme relating to the distribution of ration items which is dealt with by the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015, issued by the Centre. However, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that WB was not in conflict with the Centres order as it did not disrupt the transportation of foodgrains from godowns to the fair price shop.

Ludhiana Court Blast: 2-member NIA Team Arrives At Explosion Site To Unearth Terror Links

In the Ludhiana Court blast incident that jolted Punjab on the noon of December 23, a two-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived at the blast site to commence the probe. Sources informed that the duo left the NIA branch office in Chandigarh to reach the spot. The anti-terror federal probe agency is set to unearth terror links to the incident and if the same was routed from Pakistan.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan & Ex-CM Kamal Nath Trade Barbs As SC Stays 27% OBC Poll Reservation

A heated debate occurred in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, announced that the local poll body elections will be held without a 27% OBC reservation. Chouhan stated that the govt will challenge the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation, similar to Maharashtra. The state Assembly had passed the ‘Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj (Amendment) Adhiniyam’ providing the 27% OBC reservation, which has been stayed by the SC now.

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Granted 30-day Parole By TN Govt

One of the seven convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Nalini Sriharan has been released on 30-day parole at the request of her ailing mother. Earlier on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government, after receiving repeated requests from her ailing mother Padmavathi, informed the Madras High Court about granting ordinary parole to Nalini who was lodged in the Vellore Special Prison. She will be released on Friday after completing proper formalities.

US Waives In-person Interviews For H-1B, Other Visas Amid COVID Concerns| All Details Here

In an attempt to facilitate nonimmigrant travel and reduce visa wait times, the United States has temporarily waived the in-person interviews for H-1B and different types of other non-immigrant visas until December 31. In a statement, the Department of State announced that it “recognises the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the US economy” and therefore will no longer conduct interviews in person for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives.

Putin Accuses US Of ‘coming With Missiles To Our Doorstep’: 'Not Us Who Threaten Anyone'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on the West to “immediately” meet Moscow’s demand for security guarantees that stops NATO from eastward expansion and said that the United States is “on the threshold of our home”. During the annual conference, Putin welcomed talks with the US and said that the negotiations will start in Geneva next month, which is January 2022. While asserting that talks with Washinton is a “positive” move, Putin declared that "it’s not us who threaten anyone".

Shringla In Myanmar: Military Junta Declines Foreign Secretary's Request To Meet Suu Ki

During Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visit to Myanmar, India had sought a meeting with deposed leader Aung San Suu Ki, however, the country’s ruling junta turned down the request. According to ANI, Shringla had called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives, and held meetings with the members of civil society and political parties, including leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD). He had good discussions on bilateral issues, but when the Foreign Secretary sought a meeting with jailed human rights activist Suu Kyi, who he has known since 2011, his request was turned down by the state administrative council of Myanmar.

