Republic Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka CM Resigns; Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor To Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to 1999 war bravehearts

India marked Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, with tributes to the heroes of Kargil War. On the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the Indian Army and remembered their sacrifices and valour during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan, saying that their sacrifice will always be remembered. Taking to Twitter, Singh paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who fought heroically during the Kargil War at the National War Memorial.

Yediyurappa tenders resignation as Karnataka CM

On Monday, BS Yediyurappa formally tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot who in turn accepted it. As per sources, Gehlot has asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until his successor takes the oath. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age.

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws

Ahead of the House proceedings on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor to the Parliament as a sign of protest against the three farm laws. Speaking to media personnel, Gandhi stated that he was bringing the farmers' message to the Parliament and claimed that the government is suppressing the voices of farmers. Moreover, he further claimed that the government is not discussing the farm laws in the House.

Navy deploys seven teams of flood rescue in Ratnagiri and Raigarh distrcts

In the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts of Maharashtra, seven teams of flood rescue from the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy were deployed. This was done to continue providing assistance to people from the local population who have been affected by the floods. A press release was out saying that the teams have provided packaged 'ready to eat' meals to more than 200 families in the last two days.

Mamata Banerjee sets up inquiry commission to probe Pegasus row

After chairing a special cabinet meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government has formed an inquiry commission to look into the alleged snooping of key political figures using Israeli spyware Pegasus. Banerjee's decision comes amid allegations that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and her poll strategist Prashant Kishor were potential targets of snooping during the high-stakes West Bengal elections. Also, the West Bengal CM is scheduled to visit Delhi for 2-3 days and will meet PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and key leaders from the opposition.

Andhra Pradesh: Left parties stage protest against petrol price hike

The Left parties in Andhra Pradesh led by CPM on Monday staged a protest against the rise in fuel prices. The party members held the protest after the petrol prices touched the Rs 100 per litre mark in the state. CPM state Leader P Madhu and senior leader Ch Baburao led the protest where hundreds of workers took part in.

Sitharaman introduces insolvency & bankruptcy code bill 2021 in Lok Sabha

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace an ordinance that amended the insolvency law. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Parliament amid Opposition ruckus over various issues. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, was the bankruptcy law of India that sought to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for insolvency and bankruptcy.

Ashish Kumar out of Tokyo Olympics, China's Tuoheta wins 3-0 in men's 75kg round of 32

Things are going topsy and turvy for Team India at the Tokyo Olympics as boxer Ashish Kumar has been knocked out of the games after being defeated by China's Erbieke Tuoheta in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout. Although 27-year-old Ashish Kumar tried hard to keep India's hope alive in the Men's 75kg boxing event, it was Tuoheta's day. This was the first Olympics for Ashish Kumar.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrives in Tianjin

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in China on July 26 to discuss the sore relationship between the countries with two foreign ministry officials. Sherman is the first senior diplomat under US President Joe Biden's administration to arrive in the Asian country as the bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies continue to deteriorate. Sherman is set to hold separate meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of US-China ties and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Nigeria: 28 Baptist High School students released, 80 remain under gunmen's custody

Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 school children, where a total of 120 students were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi. The President of the Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, has stated that 80 students are still under the control of gunmen. However, church officials said that the released students have been handed over to their parents at the school on Sunday. Reportedly, the gunmen have demanded 500,000 Nairas ($ 1,200) for each student under their custody.

