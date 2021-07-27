Republic Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka CM To Be Announced Today, PM Hails 'valour' Of CRPF

New Karnataka CM to be announced today after BJP legislative party meet

After BS Yediyurappa's resignation, BJP is likely to announce the name of Karnataka's new Chief Minister by the end of the day, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday. Having been named as central observers by BJP, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will leave for Bengaluru in a short while. As per sources, a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party will take place at about 7 pm on Tuesday where a new leader shall be chosen.

Himanta Biswa Sarma says 'Assam won't concede an inch of land'

Weighing in on the border dispute with Mizoram on Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed that no one can take even an inch of his state's land. Addressing a press conference, he dismissed the notion that this is a political dispute between NEDA allies BJP and Mizo National Front and stressed that the Assam Police has put in all efforts to maintain the status quo. Sarma stated, "I don't why people are bringing in NEDA and other things. This is a boundary dispute between the two states. We are not counting votes at this moment".

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp remanded to 14-day judicial custody in porn film racket

In a significant development, Indian businessman Raj Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday sought an extension in the police custody of Kundra, and key accused Ryan Tharp stating that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation.

Akali Dal protests against farm laws

In a curious turn of events, the Shiromani Akali Dal claimed on Tuesday that the opposition is divided on raking up the farm laws issue in the Parliament. Speaking to the media, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal lamented that many other parties were raising a plethora of problems instead of focusing on the demand to repeal the farm laws. For instance, the Congress party has been vocal on not just the agrarian stir but also the Pegasus 'snooping' row. According to Badal, the Centre is taking advantage of this situation and conveniently delaying a discussion on the plight of farmers.

COVID vaccines for children likely to start from August

Amid the prolonged uncertainties of COVID-19 vaccination for children, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Government would most likely start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from next month. This development was discussed in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting when Mansukh Mandaviya made the revelation. Mandaviya also asserted that India will soon be the largest vaccine producing country with more companies getting the licence for vaccines production.

PM Modi hails 'valour and professionalism' of CRPF on force’s 83rd Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 83rd Raising Day. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the force's personnel and their families for the service and support to the nation. The PM hailed the force by saying that they are known for their ‘valour and professionalism’.

Harappan-era city of Dholavira gets UNESCO 'World Heritage Site' tag

The cultural site Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the organization said on Tuesday. The ancient city was inscribed on the World Heritage List on July 27, bringing India’s total number of World Heritage sites to 40. Gujarat so far has contributed three heritage sites to the world — Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

India, Russia to conduct 13-day joint military exercise INDRA-21

India and Russia will hold the 12th edition of the joint military exercise at Volgograd city in Russia next month, said the Indian Army in a statement. The Indo-Russia joint military Exercise (INDRA) will last for 13 days and is scheduled to start from August 1. As per news agency ANI, the Army also added that the exercise will include the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations (UN) mandate by a joint force against international terror groups. The 13-day activity will include at least 250 personnel from both India and Russia. Volgograd is situated on Russia’s western bank of the Volga river.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Rijiju Says 'Home Ministry looking into issue'

Amid violent clashes between Assam and Mizoram police forces over border issues on Tuesday, Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju informed that the North East MPs Forum has appealed people of Assam and Mizoram, mainly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony. While speaking to ANI about the violent clashes between the two states, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized maintaining peace in all the bordering areas. Furthermore, he also assured that the matter is being closely monitored by the Union Ministry.

Hong Kong court convicts 1st person under security law

The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law faces life in prison after being found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on July 27. According to the Associated Press, Tong Ying-kit was found guilty of terrorism for crashing his motorcycle into a group of police officers, and incitement to commit secession, for carrying a large black flag bearing the protest slogan, "Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times”.

Myanmar junta annuls Aung San Suu Kyi's 2020 election win

Myanmar junta has officially nullified the elections held in November 2020. The now-deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) had an outstanding win against its opposition and other military-affiliated parties. The military junta has called the elections a 'coup' that was 'impaired by widespread fraud'. The nullification is being considered as a prelude to a termination order for the current ruling party.

