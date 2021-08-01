Republic Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka's New Travel Rules;Tokyo Olympics Update And More

Kiren Rijiju Urges PV Sindhu Not To Be Gutted, Says 'India Is Proud Of Your Achievements'

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged ace shuttler PV Sindhu not to be 'disheartened' after her 18-21 12-21 semi-final loss to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the women's semi-final clash of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. PV Sindhu's march in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was halted by the reigning world number one and the Indian badminton sensation is now out of gold medal contention.

BCCI Raps 'Envious' PCB Over Its Sham PoK League; Reminds Gibbs Of His Match-fixing Case

The BCCI has sent the PCB and Herschelle Gibbs to the cleaners for their statements regarding Pakistan's sham Cricket league plan for PoK. The PCB in an official release had accused the BCCI of calling multiple ICC Members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and also warned the Indian Cricket Board to remain in its rights, else it will complain to the ICC. Now, the BCCI has broken its silence and told PCB in no uncertain terms that it has no business planning anything in Indian territories, and has also been unsparing on Herschelle Gibbs, raising his past match-fixing controversy.

Karnataka Govt Mandates RT-PCR Test For Visitors From Kerala, Maharashtra Amid COVID Surge

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has now mandated RT-PCR reports for travelers coming from both states. The decision was announced on Saturday, July 31, via a circular shared by former Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar K.

Imran Khan's Minister Blames India For COVID Spread In Pakistan; Netizens Say 'ask China'

Amid the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government has blamed India for the virus spread in the country. In a baseless allegation, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Moreover, as many countries around the globe struggle to contain the Delta variant, Chaudhry has also claimed that the world 'was close to victory' against the pandemic.

ONE Championship: Battleground Sees India’s Star Wrestler Ritu Phogat Outpunch Lin Heqin

Ritu Phogat completely outclassed Lin Heqin in the BATTLEGROUND event of the ONE CHAMPIONSHIP on Friday night and after three rounds, the Indian mixed martial artist won the match courtesy of a unanimous decision from the judges.

Jharkhand Judge Death: Babulal Marandi Demands Action Against Dhanbad SSP

In a recent update of the Dhanbad judge death case, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded strict action be taken against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar over negligence in the case of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. On July 28, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw.

Punjab CM Lukewarm On Pre-election Cabinet Reshuffle & Roadshows; Outlines Sidhu's Role

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday clearly stated that his government and party leaders would work in unity towards the victory of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. On the other hand, ruling out any possibility of an immediate Cabinet reshuffle, the Punjab Chief Minister however said that he would surely discuss this subject with the party's high command during his visit to Delhi. Speaking with media persons, the Chief Minister said that the party is in a good position right now and that the same has to be further consolidated till the elections.

Trump Denies Asking To Declare 2020 US Elections As 'corrupt', Lashes Out At Justice Dept

Former US President Donald Trump issued a clarification on his phone-call notes released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Saturday stating that it was 'wrong' to describe him as attempting to overturn the election. Issuing a statement, he lashed out at the committee for releasing the documents saying that it was run by 'corrupt and highly partisan' House Democrats. His statement comes after notes released by the committee showed Trump pushing officials to investigate 'election fraud.'

India At Tokyo 2020: Boxer Satish Kumar Loses Q/F To Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov 0-5

India's medal hopes suffered yet another blow with Satish Kumar's ouster from Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a 0-5 defeat to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight boxing quarterfinal on Sunday.

