Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kejriwal On Delhi Oxygen Row; Nadda Calls Key Party Meet & More

As PM Modi Reviews Ayodhya Vision Document, UP Dy CM Shares Details Of Future Growth Plans

After PM Modi on Saturday attended a virtual review meeting of the future vision of Ayodhya with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Narendra Modi has given his vision and suggestion to the Ram Mandir development plan. Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "PM Modi shared his vision on how to make Ayodhya a place, which is not only limited to the devotees, but also to children and the youth. Everything is on the table, but now the time is not correct to disclose everything."

PM Modi's Efforts To Pace Up COVID Vaccination Gets Applauded

As India witnessed a steep increase in the number of vaccine doses administered over the last week, 300 scientists and academicians from leading national research institutes and central universities have backed PM Modi's efforts to increase the pace of the inoculation drive throughout the country starting from June 21. India created history on June 21 as over 80 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered across the country as the Centre kicked off its latest vaccination phase.

Kejriwal Asks Centre To Ensure No Shortage Of O2 In 3rd Wave

After a Supreme Court panel found that the Delhi government overstated its demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic by four times, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retaliated on Saturday, June 26, saying that a system should be put in place to ensure that no one suffers from an oxygen shortage during the third wave.

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें?



आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो।



आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

JP Nadda Calls Key Party Meet

The meeting called by BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday morning has now ended. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that during the meeting there was a great churning for the preparation of elections of 5 states including Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, discussions were also held on the possible plans of the Centre to overcome the COVID-19 situation in the states. Sources have further informed that it is believed that within the next 1 or 2 months, all the ministries will prepare plans in their own way so that the employment can be done at the local level and the economic condition of the states can also be strengthened.

'Will Keep LJP's Name, Symbol': Chirag Paswan Amid Family Feud

As tension continues in Lok Janshakti Party, there are two visible factions- one led by the former chief Chirag Paswan and the other, by his uncle, the present chief Pashupati Paras. Talking to the media, Chirag Paswan asserted that he has strong legal backing, and his faction will retain the name and symbol, given by the founder of the party and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan at the time of the launch of the party. Having said that, he pointed out that his own people 'stabbed' him, and he has no expectations left with anyone from here on except the 'Janata'.

Bihar Assembly, Deputy CM Renu Devi's House Inundated

Massive waterlogging has been reported from Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Very much like every monsoon, there has been huge damage to property in the capital city of the state. Several parts of Patna, including Bihar assembly premises and the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, were inundated following heavy rain that began to pound the city the previous evening. Patna received 145 mm rainfall since the previous day, the highest for this date in a decade, according to the Meteorological Department.

Delhi Cyber Crime Fails To File FIR Against Twitter

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking personal appearance on June 29 on the matter of filing an FIR against Twitter over the presence of child pornography on the platform. "NCPCR has issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi seeking personal appearance along with a copy of FIR which is to be filed on Twitter,” Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chief told ANI. "Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT," he added.

Nasser Hussain Wants India To Pick 'Genuine Swing Bowler'

Following Team India's defeat in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, England's former skipper Nasser Hussain has pointed out what Kohli & Co. is missing on the tour. Prior to the WTC Final, BCCI had announced a 20-man jumbo squad of Team India for the long Test series, however, experienced players like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were not selected. During the WTC Final, many cricket experts outlined that Team India's bowlers were not able to swing the ball as much as the New Zealand bowlers.

Experts Probe Cause Of Florida Condo Collapse

While the high-rise condo tower in South Florida collapsed on June 24 and left at least four people dead with 159 still uncounted for as of Friday, the authorities have not yet determined what caused the building to fall. As per CNN report, the officials have pledged an urgent inquiry as engineers have admitted that it is impossible to find a reason at this stage. The rumours that the building was in any unusual state of disrepair has also been dismissed by the local officials familiar with the four-decades-old condo complex.

Rome's Colosseum Opens Underground Tunnels

For the first time in 2,000 years, the Colosseum in Rome opened underground tunnels and chambers, where gladiators and wild animals once prepared for battle, for visitors. According to CNN, tourists will now be able to walk through the passageways on a wooden platform and admire the corridors and archways which interconnected the hypogea - underground levels - between the rooms where gladiators and animals waited, before entering the elevators which would catapult them onto the arena.

