Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kerala Lockdown, PV Sindhu Advances And More

'Kerala Govt Tried To Utilise COVID Pandemic For Political Benefits': MoS Muraleedharan

As Kerala continues to battle a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has launched a scathing attack on the state government. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, the MoS has asserted that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government tried to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic for politics. His remarks come even as the Kerala government stays mum on the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Porn Racket: Two Accused Arrested From Kolkata Within 24 Hrs Of Republic Expose

In a massive impact of Republic Bangla's investigation within 24 hours, two accused in an alleged porn scandal were arrested on Thursday from Kolkata for duping two women and create porn videos of them. The two accused - Nandita Dutta and Mainak were arrested from New town by Kolkata police. Police have filed a case in the matter where the women were tricked into shooting porn in the name of 'general photoshoot' at five-star hotels in the city. The videos have been uploaded on multiple apps including 'Neuflick' app.

Delhi Congress Stages Protest Against AAP Govt Over COVID-19 Mismanagement, DTC Bus Scam

The Congress party in Delhi staged a massive protest on Thursday against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over two issues including COVID mismanagement and DTC Bus scam. On-ground visuals show the outcry taking dramatic turns as protestors tried to break the barricades placed by Delhi police to maintain the law and order situation. According to the Congress demonstrators, the COVID situation in Delhi went out of hand during the second wave due to poor management of the AAP-led government. It is pertinent to note that last week an inquiry committee set up by Delhi LG Anil Bajaj declared it has not found any irregularities in the procurement of buses.

Derek O' Brien Hits Out At GoI Over Detention Of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team In Tripura

TMC MP Derek O' Brien slammed the Centre three days after Tripura police detained 23 members of election analyst Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team sent by the Trinamool Congress. The MP, who reached Agartala on Thursday, said that TMC now has the capacity to take over BJP beyond West Bengal and that the only tactic available for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was threatening and bullying.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu One Win Away From Medal Round After Beating Mia Blichfeldt

India's PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinal of the badminton singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 clash on Thursday. The Indian won the match 21-15, 21-13 and is just one win away from entering the medal round . The shuttler from Hyderabad, who is seeded sixth at the event, had defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match before overcoming Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in her previous match.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Slams Mahua Moitra's 'Bihari Gunda' Quip: 'Insult To Crores Of People'

Lashing out at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday, demanded an apology over her alleged remark 'Bihari Gunda'. Stating that her remark was an insult to crores of Biharis, Tiwari - a famous Bihari singer himself - said that the people will give her a reply. The controversy exploded when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of calling him a 'Bihari gunda' at the Parliamentary IT panel meeting.

UP Elections: BJP Urges MPs To Complete COVID Vaccination Drives On Time

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on the first day of the two-day meet with the party MPs from Uttar Pradesh spoke on various issues including their role in the poll-bound state. Discussions were held directly with the MPs preparing them for the upcoming elections and the COVID vaccination drives amid the pandemic situation.

COVID-19: Kerala Govt Announces Complete Lockdown On July 31 & August 1; Check Guidelines

As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Thursday, July 29, announced a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread. The state has witnessed a sharp rise in the Coronavirus spread as 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, July 28, pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.

Dilip Ghosh Dismisses Sonia-Mamata Meet; Says 'Remove Modi Movement' Failed Before

Dismissing the Mamata-Sonia meeting as inconsequential, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday, pointed out that Congress itself was in a bad condition. Claiming that a concentrated effort to 'remove Modi' by uniting all Opposition was done in 2019, Ghosh said that failure was witnessed by the people. Lambasting the Opposition for disrupting the Parliament over the Pegasus row, he said while the Centre was ready to answer, the Opposition was not ready to listen.

COVID-19 Origin Probe: Antony Blinken Meets WHO Director To Reaffirm US’ Support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait on Wednesday, reiterating his support for the UN agency's expanded research into the COVID-19 origins, notably in China, to understand the pandemic, better.

