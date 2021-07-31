Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kishtwar Cloudburst; India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 And More

PV Sindhu falls to World No. 1 TAI Tzu Ying at Tokyo Olympics

In a heartbreaking development, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu failed to defeat the World Number 1 shuttler Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) TAI Tzu Ying and enter into the finals of women's badminton singles. PV Sindhu fought valiantly to keep India's hope for gold alive in the semi-final. However, Taiwan's Ying proved to be too good for Rio's silver-medalist.

PM Modi Calls IPS Probationers 'flag Bearers Of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday, July 31. During his address to the probationary officers of the 72nd IPS batch, the Prime Minister stated that the decision made by the officers should be in the interest of the country and in the national perspective. The interaction between PM Modi and the IPS probationers was held virtually.

Districts With Over 10% COVID Positivity Need To Consider Strict Curbs: Centre

Districts reporting a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 10 per cent in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent or curtail people's movement and crowding, the Centre told 10 states witnessing an upsurge in infections and positivity.

US CDC Calls For Improved Response To COVID-19 Delta Variant, Says 'war Has Changed'

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on July 29 said that the war against COVID-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, and proposed mandatory vaccines for health workers and a return to universal masking. According to a CDC document, the variant, which was first detected in India and is now dominant across the globe, is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu. The CDC said that it can be passed on even by vaccinated people and may even cause more serious disease than earlier coronavirus strain.

COVID-19: 74% Of People Infected In Massachusetts Outbreak Were Vaccinated, CDC Data Shows

A new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly three-quarters of people infected with COVID-19 at public events in Massachusetts earlier this month were fully vaccinated. According to the new data, around 469 cases of COVID-19 were associated with multiple large public gatherings in Provincetown from July 3-17. The CDC said that 346 cases - 74 per cent - occurred in people who were fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Herschelle Gibbs Schooled For Rant Against BCCI Blocking Him From Pak's PoK Cricket League

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of threatening him in an effort to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's inaugural 'Kashmir Premier League (KPL)', which has been planned by the neighbour nation in the illegally occupied PoK. Taking to Twitter, 47-year old Gibbs has ranted about having received a 'threat' from the BCCI and has hit out, insisting that the BCCI has no right to bring their "political agenda with Pakistan into the equation." While the BCCI has given no official response yet, several netizens have schooled the former South African batsman on the Kashmir issue, pointing out that he is likely no more than a pawn in Pakistan's latest attempt to add legitimacy to their illegal occupation.

Kishtwar Cloudburst: IAF Rescues 74 Stranded People, Airlifts Goods

The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 74 stranded individuals from various sections of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, as rescue operations continue in the aftermath of a cloudburst in the district. Five critically injured patients were among those rescued, according to the IAF.

Pulwama Attack Terrorist An IED Expert; Forces Reveal 2-fold Significance Of His Killing

In a major development, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo, who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, has been gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Lamboo was not only affiliated with JeM but was also a relative of the founder of the terror outfit, Masood Azhar.

'Not My Concern': Karnataka CM Reacts To Protest By TN, Says Mekedatu Project 'will Go On'

Not taking into consideration the warnings of protest by the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP Leader Basvaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that the Mekedatu project is the state's right, and anybody sitting on Satyagrah is not going to stall the project. Speaking to the media, the newly appointed Chief Minister asserted that there are 'no second thoughts' on the project, no matter who stops eating or drinking, pointing out that it is 'none of his concern'. The statements were in resposne to Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai's announcement of a protest against the Karnataka government's decision to construct the controversial Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. The protest is to take place on August 5.

Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya Registers Record; India Women Beat South Africa Women 4-3

India Women's hockey team kept their chances alive of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the hockey event at Tokyo Olympics after a hard-fought win over South Africa Women's team. In a must-win match, Rani Rampal and co defeated their opponent 4-3 in the women’s hockey pool A match on Saturday, July 31. Indian Women's hockey team's chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals will depend on the Ireland vs Great Britain match. India can qualify for the next stage only if Ireland either lose or play out a draw against Great Britain. Currently, India is 3 points ahead of Ireland, having played a game more, but, with a -2 goal difference.

