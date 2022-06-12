Republic Top 10 Headlines: Maha CM To Skip Mamata's June 15 Meeting; ED Summons To Gandhis

Uddhav Thackeray to skip Mamata Banerjee's June 15 meeting on Presidential election

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will skip the meeting of Opposition leaders called by Mamata Banerjee on June 15 due to his scheduled visit to Ayodhya. However, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena will take part in the meeting, said party spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Read Full Story Here

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-related issues

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to New Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-19-related issues, party general-secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala informed on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Surjewala shared that Sonia Gandhi's condition was 'stable' at present and she was being kept at the hospital for observation.

Read Full Story Here

Sachin Pilot says Agencies working on Centre's whims and fancies; 'Satyagraha on June 13'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department and all agencies are being misused to suppress voices, the Congress' Sachin Pilot claimed on June 12, as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper- Associated Journals Limited, this June.

Read Full Story Here

'India needs President with healing touch': Sonia Gandhi's outreach to Opposition leaders

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reached out to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and other opposition leaders to hold deliberations on the upcoming presidential elections, the party said in a statement. With the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ending this month, voting to elect the new President will take place on July 18.

Read Full Story Here

Amit Shah launches several development projects in Diu; reflects on welfare work by Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 11 launched multiple development projects in Diu and also reflected upon the reform work done by the central government in the last eight years. Highlighting the welfare work done in the Union Territory of Diu since the formation of the BJP governemnt in 2014, Amit Shah said that the union government executed the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, constructed public toilets, provided water, established Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the farmers and disbursed Mudra loans.

Read Full Story Here

Arunachal Pradesh: Search ops continue for 2 Indian Army soldiers missing since May 28

Two soldiers of the Indian Army are missing since May 28 from their location of deployment in Arunachal Pradesh in the Eastern Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which comes under the Eastern Command headquartered at Kolkata. Identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh Negi, the two soldiers are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post.

Read Full Story Here

DCW writes to Delhi Cops over ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan Min's son of rape

In a key development, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the Delhi Police after a 23-year-old, who levelled rape allegations against the son of a Rajasthan minister, was attacked in the national capital on Sunday. Labelling the matter as 'very serious', DCW has sought a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed with respect to the attack. Furthermore, the Commission has asked to submit the details of the accused arrested and steps taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of the woman along with her family.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra; will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Tuesday during which he would inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai as well as the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune. The prime minister will also participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar, a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured with Boris Nemstov Prize for courage in war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, was announced as the winner of the Boris Nemtsov Prize 2022 for his courage in leading his country during the ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy (44) was chosen as the winner among a slew of other candidates which included Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, leader of the Okean Elzy band, Yuliia Paievska (Taira), founder of a unit of combat volunteer medics and Oleksiy Arestovych, presidential adviser, Ukrinform reported.

Read Full Story Here

UK's Queen Elizabeth II becomes world's second-longest reigning monarch

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday overtook Thailand’s King to become the world’s second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France’s Louis XIV. The UK has been celebrating the 96-year-old Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years of service to the nation with grand events taking place last weekend.

Read Full Story Here

North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds Putin for 'success' in Ukraine war on Russia Day

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war crossed the 100 days mark, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a special message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. Applauding the "special military operation" initiated by Putin, he said, "Russian people have achieved great successes in accomplishing their goal".

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic