Republic Top 10 Headlines: Maharashtra Road Accident, BJP Slams Shiv Sena, Ukraine & More

Maharashtra BJP MLA's Son Among 7 Students Killed In Accident; PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia

Seven medical students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura on Monday. The mishap took place at around 11.30 p.m. when the students were on their way to Wardha, said Wardha SP Prashant Holkar. Rahangdale is an MLA from the Bhandara district.

Navjot Sidhu Breaks Silence On 'Pakistan Sought Reinstatement' Charge; Attacks Amarinder

In his first response to Amarinder Singh claiming that Pakistan PM Imran Khan asked for his reinstatement in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed the ex-CM as a "spent cartridge". Addressing a press briefing in Chandigarh on Monday, the Punjab Congress president refused to make any further comment on a barrage of questions pertaining to this allegation. However, Congress' media in-charge for the Punjab elections Alka Lamba stressed that he would respond to the Punjab Lok Congress leader's claim in the next press conference.

Amarinder Singh Told Cong About Sidhu's Pak Links But Was Dismissed Sans Inquiry: Report

Former Punjab Congress Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who had stepped down from his role last month alleging that his party’s command 'is in the wrong hands,’ on Monday responded to the ‘Pakistan link’ controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Singh of Punjab Lok Congress on Jan. 23 revealed that ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “responsibly informed” Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary of All India Congress Committee [Uttar Pradesh] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeals and his discreet role in Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction to the cabinet.

BJP Slams Shiv Sena As MVA Ally Congress Set To Inaugurate Tipu Sultan Maidan In Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena as its Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress is set to inaugurate "Tipu Sultan Maidan" in Mumbai on January 26. The BJP's ire against its former ally comes amid a rise in their tussle in recent days. BJP leader and party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and shared a hoarding of the "Tipu Sultan Maidan" that will be inaugurated in Mumbai.

20 Indian Fishermen Released From Pak Jail After 4 Years, Repatriated Via Wagah Border

Pakistan on Monday repatriated 20 Indian fishermen, who had mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, via the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. While speaking to ANI, Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh informed that the fishermen were kept in Karachi’s Landhi jail for four years. They were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) officials after the authorities conducted their COVID-19 tests and completed immigration-related formalities.

In A First, Tableau Depicting 'Lok Adalat' To Participate In Republic Day Parade

A tableau depicting 'Lok Adalat' will participate for the first time in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26. The theme of the float by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) tableau will be "Ek Mutthi Aasman: Lok Adalat". Lok Adalat is an innovative and popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to settle legal disputes with the spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to resolve disputes in the shortest possible time. The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable.

Kerala: Police Arrest Prime Accused Who Selected Assailants For RSS Worker's Murder

In a major development pertaining to murder case of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district in November 2021, the police on Monday arrested a prime accused and conspirator in the case. According to the police, Mohammed Haroon, who was involved in the conspiracy to kill RSS worker S Sanjith, was arrested from Cherpulassery. The police have revealed that Haroon, an SDPI office bearer, is the 10th accused and had a lookout notice against him. Moreover, they also informed that he personally selected the assailants for the murder and assisted them to flee.

US Ambassador To UN Claims At Least 1,27,000 Russian Soldiers Amassed Along Ukraine Border

At least 1,27,000 Russian soldiers are now amassed along the eastern borders of Ukraine, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), said. Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Garfield revealed that her estimates are based on Ukrainian Defence Ministry data, which last week noted that Russia "almost completed" its troop build-up, sparking speculations of a potential invasion in less than a few weeks. The number was higher than the past estimates of 1,00,000 Russian soldiers, the US permanent representative to the UN noted.

US President Joe Biden Caught On Hot Mic Insulting Reporter Over Question On Inflation

US President Joe Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic after he lost his temper during a regular press conference. He called Fox News Peter Doocy "stupid son of a b****" after he threw a question on the skyrocketing inflation Americans are grappling with. Reportedly, Biden has a contentious relationship with Doocy since the reporter covered his 2020 presidential campaign and later pressed him to answer questions on Washington's responsibility for the aftermath of US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: More Than Half Of Population Facing 'severe Hunger' As 9mn On Brink Of Famine

At least 23 million people, which is more than half of the population in Afghanistan, are facing severe food shortages as harsh winters worsened the situation in the war-torn country. According to international agencies and aid groups estimates, about 9 million are on the brink of starvation, the Associated Press reported. Apart from the compounding misery of COVID-19, drought and collapsing healthcare, freezing temperatures have forced people to sell personal belongings to buy food and burn furniture for warmth in bleak winter.

