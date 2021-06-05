Republic Top 10 Headlines: Maharashtra Unlock, Centre On 'Blue Tick' Row And More

Maharashtra Unveils 5-level Unlock Plan; Here's What's Allowed & What's Closed From June 7

On Friday night, the Maharashtra government unveiled a comprehensive 5-level unlock plan which is based on weekly COVID-19 case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy. To begin with, Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, and Kalyan-Dombivali will be treated as separate administrative units.

'Twitter Showed Blatant Disregard For Constitutional Process': Centre On 'blue Tick' Row

Twitter's move to remove the blue verified badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter account on Saturday elicited a very strong response from the Centre. Government sources stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm. Questioning whether Twitter is targeting Naidu who is a constitutional functionary, they accused the social media platform of showing "blatant disregard" for the constitutional process.

Twitter Withdraws 'blue Tick' From VP Venkaiah Naidu's Account; Restores It After Backlash

In an arbitrary move, social media giant Twitter withdrew the blue verified badge from the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter account on Saturday. While no clarification has been issued by Twitter over his sudden move, the Vice President's Office has confirmed that the action has taken place on Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle. The Vice President's official handle @VPSecretariat continues to sport the blue badge while his verification from @MVenkaiahNaidu has been taken away.

Mehul Choksi Files For Bail In Dominica High Court; Hearing Scheduled On June 8

Taking forward his legal battle, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Friday has filed for bail in the Dominican High Court. He was previously denied bail by a Dominican magistrate court on Thursday and the next hearing is scheduled on June 14. Dominica High Court, which is hearing his habeas corpus petition, will hear his bail plea on Tuesday - 8 June.

Sputnik V Supply In Mumbai To Start From June Even As BMC Rejects 9 Vaccine Supply Bidders

In a huge development on Friday, BMC announced that Dr Reddy's will supply some Sputnik V doses to Mumbai in June itself on an experimental basis. Mentioning that the cold storage requirements will be examined, the civic body is also in talks with the Sputnik distributor about supplying a larger stock of doses in July and August. Meanwhile, it rejected all 9 bids from across the world that had promised to send novel coronavirus vaccines. While 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light whereas another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine.

Donald Trump Reacts To 2-yr Facebook Ban: 'No Dinner With Mark Zuckerberg At White House'

Fuming on his 2-year ban from Facebook, former US President Donald Trump on Friday, issued a statement that he would not 'host Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the White house' the next time he is in it, hinting at a successful Presidential bid in 2024. Trump further claimed that Facebook's decision was an 'insult to 75 million people who voted for him in the 2020 election. He vowed that they (Facebook) will not be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing.

Twitter Removes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'blue Tick' Amid IT Rules Row With Centre

Escalating its tiff with the BJP-ruled Union government, social media giant Twitter removed the 'blue-tick' verification of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. This removal comes after the denotification of several other RSS leaders like Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Suresh Soni, Arun Kumar. None of these RSS leaders had tweeted ever using their social media handles.

China Approves Emergency Use Of Sinovac's Coronavac On Children Aged 3-17 Years

In a major push for China's vaccination, the country has granted approval for emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine on children aged 3-17 on Friday, as per International reports. Speaking to Chinese media, Sinovac chairman Yin Weidong told that Sinovac has finished phase I and II clinical research on this age group, which proved the vaccine is as safe and efficient as it is for adults. Currently, China which is inoculating all adults above 18 has administered 723.5 million doses as of June 3.

BJP Alleges TMC 'blacklisted' 18 Of Its Karyakartas; Shops Told Not To Sell Goods To Them

Further escalating the turf war in Bengal, BJP has now accused TMC of instructing shopkeepers to not sell any items to certain BJP leaders. Taking to Twitter, Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha chief Keya Ghosh on Saturday, shared a list allegedly circulated by TMC, listing down 18 individuals to whom no items especially tea must not be sold without TMC's permission. Ghosh claimed that the common link to all listed members was that they were BJP workers.

Chidambaram Asks 'who Gradually Built Forex Kitty?' As India's Reserves Cross $600 Bn Mark

With RBI estimating India's forex reserves crossing $600 billion, ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday reminisced the time when India's forex reserves were down to $0.5 billion. Reminding that it was the Congress government's policies that have helped build the nation's forex reserves, he lamented that no one will credit the UPA. His comment comes a day after RBI's monetary policy review which has revised the real GDP of FY-22 to 95%

