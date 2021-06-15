Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mamata Banerjee Attacks Centre; Stalin To Meet PM Modi & More

LJP MP confirms 'Pashupati Kumar Paras as party chief'' plan; 2nd blow for Chirag Paswan

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, LJP's Deputy Lok Sabha leader Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser backed Pashupati Kumar Paras to replace Chirag Paswan as party president. Mentioning that some members had signed a specific letter in this regard, he indicated that it will be submitted to the Election Commission which will formally notify the change. Reportedly, LJP is likely to hold a meeting of its Executive Committee soon where a new national president will be elected. Maintaining that his party is still a part of NDA, he rued the fact that Paswan had adopted a strategy for the Bihar Assembly polls ignoring the sound advice of many leaders.

Read more here

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to meet PM Modi on June 17, likely to discuss NEET & other issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 17. Issues like NEET examination, GST rates, Cauvery Basin, COVID-19 protocols and unlock restriction in TN are likely to be discussed in the upcoming meeting which will take place early morning. Last week, MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Modi seeking suspension of all national level entrance exams including the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. While the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting national level entrance exams for higher studies, is yet to announce the date for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021, the medical entrance exam is most likely to be conducted on August 1.

Read more here

Rajasthan: BSP defectors to Congress demand Cabinet expansion in state

After Sachin Pilot and his camp, the MLAs who defected from BSP to the ruling Congress are calling for Cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan. Pertaining to this, Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav said, "There are issues in Cabinet expansion but it should be done for now. It is been delayed for a long time. Whenever it is suitable for Rajasthan Chief Minister and circumstances are right, he will take the decision."

Read more here

Mamata Banerjee blames Centre's 'indifference' for farmers' suffering as protest rages on

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, on the anniversary of the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011, took aim at the Centre over the new farm laws passed last year, claiming that while her government fights for farmers' rights and addresses their grievances, the Centre is allowing them to suffer. Mamata described farmers as the "backbone of society" and indicated that she will continue to work for their well-being, adding that protecting farmers' rights is a primary concern for her.

Read more here

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Cong on Ram Mandir land-grab claims: 'Toolkit Gang At Work'

A day after Congress demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter of alleged irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the grand-old party and said, 'toolkit gang at work.' He tweeted, "When even those who do not believe in Lord Ram start worrying about the Ram temple, then understand that the toolkit gang is at work."

Read more here

West Bengal demands additional GST compensation of Rs 4,911 crores, letter sent to FM

After the 44th Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting witnessed a remarkable cut down in COVID-related items, now West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has demanded additional compensation of Rs 4,911 crores. Mitra, on Monday, told reporters that he had also written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the same however no response was received, he claimed.

Read more here

Galwan Valley Clash: Homage paid to martyrs on first anniversary of faceoff with China

On Tuesday, June 15, the Ministry of Defense Public Relations Unit (PRO), Srinagar, informed that on the first anniversary of the violent clash between the Armies of India and China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Fire and Fury corps paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face-off.

Read more here

Love for Sushant Singh goes beyond India; Tribute events in Sri Lanka, USA touch 'SSRians'

The legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput was marked with tributes across India on his first death anniversary on Monday. Not just India, the late actor was celebrated even outside India. Tribute events were held in countries like Sri Lana and the United States of America and people close to SSR expressed their gratitude.

Read more here

Indians reject 'Made In China' post Galwan, Whopping 43% turn back on Chinese products

Indian consumers have strongly rejected 'Made in China' products and approximately half of the people surveyed have not brought any products manufactured in the country in the aftermath of the Galwan clash, a survey revealed. According to a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday, nearly a year after the LAC standoff which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, a whopping 43% of people have rejected Made in China products and have refused to buy goods manufactured in the country.

Read more here

Twitter summoned by Parliamentary Committee on IT over 'safeguarding Citizens’ Rights'

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to appear before them in the Parliament Complex on June 18. The parliament has summoned Twitter officials to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space.

Read more here