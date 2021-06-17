Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mamata Challenges Nandigram Defeat; Stalin Meets PM Modi & More

Sputnik V To Offer Booster Shot

The developers of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have said they will soon offer booster doses that will work against the Delta variant of Coronavirus (first detected in India), to other vaccine manufacturers. Although vaccine manufacturers across the world are divided over administering doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik V makers have widely proposed the idea of the 'vaccine cocktail'.

Pashupati Kumar appointed as the new LJP president

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was on Thursday declared the new national president of the party. Sources have informed that no other contender filed nomination papers till 3 pm and a formal announcement with regard to the election of the Hajipur MP will be made in the evening.

Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Nandigram Poll Defeat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved to the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram assembly constituency election result where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious against her. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday. In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in the heavyweight encounter at Nandigram.

SII hopes to introduce Covavax in India by September

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to begin clinical trials of the Novavax vaccine for children in July of this year. It is important to mention that Novavax will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to undergo a clinical trial for children. Vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are already conducting clinical trials involving children. Children are also part of the clinical trials being conducted for the nasal vaccine.

Ex-Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma Sent To NIA Custody

In a breaking development, former Mumbai top cop Pradeep Sharma and two others have been sent to NIA custody till June 28 (11 days) after being presented before the court by National Investigating Agency (NIA). He was arrested on Thursday morning by the NIA in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, a significant plot in the larger Antilia bomb scare case.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin termed his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday as 'satisfactory' as the two leaders met for the first time after the DMK supremo became Chief Minister. In his meeting with PM Modi at his official residence (7 Lok Kalyan Marg), Tamil Nadu CM Stalin submitted a memorandum comprising of a wide range of issues.

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Wimbledon & Tokyo Olympics

In a massive development in the world of Tennis, Spanish Tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal on Thursday pulled out of the Wimbledon 2021 Championships and the Tokyo Olympics. Rafael Nadal took to his Twitter handle and shared a detailed statement regarding his massive decision and cited the short time interval between the recently concluded French Open and the upcoming Wimbledon Championships as the reason.

Virat Kohli Announces Team India's WTC Final Playing XI

A day before stepping onto the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to face New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, skipper Virat Kohli announced the playing XI of Team India. Virat Kohli on Thursday in a pre-match press conference said that he is excited to play the WTC Final it is like every other Test match.

Chirag Paswan To Drag Mutineers To EC, SC

Suffering a political coup staged by his paternal uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday termed his uncle’s election as the LJP President ‘unconstitutional’. Paswan claimed that 99% of the party members are on his side and vowed to fight for his position in the party. LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was on Thursday declared the new national president of the party.

No Change In CM: Karnataka BJP

A day after arriving in Bengaluru amid growing dissent against CM Yediyurappa, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh stated that he was happy with the functioning of the government in the state and ruled out holding discussions on the change of leadership. Arun Singh's remarks came after he once again urged a BJP MLC and other leaders who levelled allegations against CM Yediyurappa to refrain from speaking to the media.

