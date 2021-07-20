Republic Top 10 Headlines: Manipur Congress Prez Resigns; Abby Wambach Retires And More

Manipur Congress president resigns; 8 party MLAs set to join BJP

After Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the internal turmoil within the Congress party continues unabated as the crisis has spilled over to Manipur. This comes as Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam has stepped down from his post. A former Minister, he is a 6-time MLA from the Bishnupur constituency and the Chief Whip of Congress in the state Assembly. Moreover, sources revealed that 8 Congress legislators are likely to switch allegiance to BJP on Tuesday. At present, Congress has 17 members in the Manipur Assembly as against that of BJP which is the single-largest party with 24 MLAs.

UP restricts Bakrid gathering to 50, bans animal sacrifice in public places

In view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday prohibited the gathering of more than 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival of Bakrid. Additional precautions include no animal sacrifice at public places in the state. The new guidelines for Bakrid come on the day when the Supreme Court closed the matter related to Kanwar Yatra after the state passed an order to not carry out Kanwar Yatra and postponed it to next year keeping in mind the health and safety of the public.

Pegasus row: IT minister pokes holes in ‘sensationalist’ snoopgate in Lok Sabha

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition in the Parliament, newly inducted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave an elaborate clarification about whether the government was involved in the purported Pegasus snooping row. A report on the 'Pegasus Project' was published by several media houses, alleging that over 300 verified Indian mobile numbers including those of journalists, businessmen and constitutional authorities were spied upon using Pegasus spyware, indirectly raising questions whether the Government of India was in the know about Spygate. Pegasus system is developed by the Israeli firm NSO, which claims to have only select vetted governments as its clients.

Actress Sagarika Shona claims Raj Kundra demanded ‘nude audition’

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps in Mumbai. After his arrest, an undated interview of actress and model Sagarika Shona Suman has come to the fore where she has leveled a series of allegations against Kundra claiming that she had been offered a role in a web series produced by him in August 2020. In the video which went viral in February 2021, Sagarika has alleged that she was asked to give her audition for the web series via video call where three people, one of them allegedly Kundra, demanded a nude audition from her.

US allows vaccinated Americans to travel to India

The United States (US) in its latest update has now eased its travel restrictions for its people. As per the new guidelines, the USA has now improved the travel advisory for India by lowering it from Level 4, which meant no travel at all to Level 3, which now urges people to reconsider their travel to India. This advisory by the US State Department comes after the CDC issued Level 3 'Travel Health Notice' for India due to COVID-19.

Western Railways launches Tejas smart coaches

Ministry of Railways has introduced a newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach realizing PM Narendra Modi's vision to provide world-class facilities to Indian passengers. Tejas SMART Coach signal shift from preventive to predictive maintenance. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

Delhi govt orders implementation of one nation one ration card scheme

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday decided to implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) plan to distribute ration free of cost to the public distribution system (PDS) cardholders in the National Capital. AAP-led Delhi government said that all the beneficiaries would get ration free of cost in a phased manner through e-PoS (Electronic Point of Sale) on biometric authentication at all fair price shops (FPS) in the city. This latest development comes after the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered that the implementation of the ONORC scheme across the country by July 31.

Foreign Secy Shringla condemns Danish Siddiqui’s killing

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has condemned the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui at the Kandahar province in Afghanistan. He extended his condolences to the family members of the journalists at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Friday. "We condemn the killing of Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

HP CM assures COVID regulations in place as tourists throng to state

With the concern raising from all ends on scores of tourists thronging travel destinations and flooding Himachal Pradesh, CM Jairam Thakur on Monday said, he cannot stop tourists from entering the state, however, his government is taking adequate steps to prevent overcrowding at places and ensured the implementation of COVID-19 norms. Jairam Thakur was summoned by the party top-notch in Delhi. On Monday, he attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other officials and discussed several issues.

Sonia Gandhi asks Punjab Congress to stay united to repeat 2017 win

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked the Punjab Congress MPs to work with unity and cooperation and embark on the 2017 Assembly Polls-like victory in the state, MP Gurjeet S Aujla told ANI. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Congress MPs from Punjab and asked them to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the state and repeat victory in Assembly Polls," Aujla stated, adding that the MPs from Punjab all gathered at Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence to sort the ongoing political tussle within Punjab’s Congress.

Abby Wambach, world’s all-time leading goal scorer announces retirement

Abby Wambach, a retired soccer player, coach, two-time Olympic gold medalist, a FIFA Women's World Cup champion and a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, has found her retirement "terrifying". Her surprising remark came while addressing a Columbia based college ceremony. "The world tries to distract us from our fear during these transitions by creating fancy ceremonies for us. This graduation is your fancy ceremony. Mine was the ESPYs, a nationally televised sports award show. I had to get dressed up for that just like you got dressed up for this, but they sent me a really expensive fancy stylist. It doesn’t look like you all got one. Sorry about that," said the highest all-time goal scorer.

