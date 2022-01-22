Republic Top 10 Headlines: Massive Fire In Mumbai, US-Canada Border Deaths & More

Goa Elections: Ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane Confirms Poll Plunge, Pitted Against Daughter-in-law

In an important development on Friday, Congress veteran Pratapsingh Rane confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Goa elections from the Poriem seat. This comes amid speculation that he might not fight the polls after his son and BJP Minister Vishwajit Rane asked him to "retire gracefully". Winning every successive election from 1972, Pratapsingh Rane became Congress' first Chief Minister in Goa in 1980 and served in the top post five more times thereafter.

Mumbai: 2 Dead In Massive Fire Due To Short Circuit At Kamala Building Located At Tardeo

A massive fire has broken out on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Mills building situated at Mumbai's Tardeo area during the early hours of Saturday. Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 are reported to be gravely injured. The concerned building is reportedly located opposite Gandhi hospital.

Goa Elections: TMC Claims Mamata Banerjee Reached Out To Sonia Gandhi For Alliance

The war of words between Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has escalated further with the latter's national vice-president Pavan K Varma stating party supremo Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with an offer for an alliance in the Goa elections. According to the TMC leader, the proposal failed to evoke any positive response from the grand old party.

Coronavirus In India Updates: 3,37,704 New Cases Recorded, Omicron Tally At 10,050

The Centre on Friday sought clarification from Kerala over its COVID death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter highlighting 'an overlap' in reports presented so far on the number of deaths in the state.

US-Canada Border Deaths: Authorities Arrest Suspected Smuggler, 7 Indians Named In Probe

In a key development pertaining to the deaths of four Indians, including an infant at the US - Canada border, the authorities have arrested few persons. Moreover, as the investigation is underway, the authorities have reportedly arrested seven other Indians who are illegally present in the United States. A complaint has also been filed on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota against 47-year-old US citizen Steve Shand.

India Welcomes Germany's Decision To Intensify Indo-Pacific Engagement As Per Itn'l Norms

India on Friday welcomed Germany’s decision to intensify its engagement in the Indo-Pacific, saying that the developments in the region can have a direct bearing on European economies. While expressing happiness over the commitment of the new coalition government in Germany for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the latest guidelines between the two nations, particularly strengthening multilateralism, the rule of law and democracy, climate protection, trade and digitisation and closely match the interests of India.

India's Foreign Secy Says Texas Attack Shows International Terror Module Still Very Active

Counter-terrorism is another key area of cooperation between European partners and failing to launch adequate counter-actions can only "embolden" miscreants "towards more audacity," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. Speaking at the virtually held symposium on Potential for Indo-European/German cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, he also referred to the recent incident in Texas, when a UK hostage-taker attacked a synagogue last Sunday. Such incidents showed the active threat from the international network of terror, "with its epicentre in India's neighbourhood," he added.

US, Japan Resolve To Push Back Against China's Bid To Change Status Quo Of South China Sea

US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Friday jointly expressed concern over targetted crackdown and human rights violations in several regions in China. During an hour and 20 minutes long virtual meeting, both the leaders resolved to "push back" against Beijing's attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They also vowed to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries such as Australia, India, the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Europe, for supporting a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Booster Dose More Than 90% Effective Against Delta & Omicron Variants: US' CDC

In its latest three researches on COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the booster is more than 90% effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants. As per the findings of the latest studies, Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines third dose offer improved protection against hospitalisations due to COVID-19 variants. The data reveals that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation after two doses of vaccine was 90% for the next six months but reduced to 81% later.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Announce Arrival Of First Baby Via Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

