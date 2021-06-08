Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mehul Choksi Case; COVID-19 Update; Agra 'mock Drill' And More

India Elected To UN Economic And Social Council 2022-2024 Term; All You Need To Know

Indian Ambassador to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Tuesday thanked member states as the nation got elected in the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. The Ambassador took it on Twitter thanking members for showing confidence in India and casting their vote. Titumurti will be the official Permanent Representative (PR)/ambassador of India at the UN. T S Tirumurti shared his gratitude to the UN members on his Twitter handle.

US Approves First New Drug For Alzheimer's Disease In Nearly 20 Years

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved the use of the experimental drug Aducanumab (Aduhelm) manufactured by Biogen for the treatment of the early phases of Alzheimer's disease in a breakthrough decision after nearly two decades. The newly approved drug provides a meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments as the medicine has shown to have an effect on a surrogate endpoint.

Mahatma Gandhi's Great-granddaughter Arrested For 'fraud & Forgery' In South Africa

South Africa's third most populous city-Durban- has sentenced Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter Ashish Lata Ramgobin to seven years in prison in an alleged fraud case. 56-year-old Ashish Lata Ramgobin is the daughter of Gandhi's granddaughter Ela Gandhi, who is a noted human rights activist in the country. Ramgobin is reportedly the Founder and Managing Director of the Participatory Development Initiative at the NGO International Center for Nonviolence based in South Africa.

Agra Hospital Cuts Off Oxygen Supply To ICU Patients In 'mock Drill'; 22 Killed

The health department of the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe after the owner of a private hospital in Agra was caught on a video purportedly bragging about how he turned off the oxygen supply of critical patients for five minutes on April 26 in a "mock drill" to identify "who will survive". Among those admitted in both COVID and non-COVID wards, 22 patients reportedly died in the incident.

Pilots' Body Moves Bombay HC Seeks Compensation For COVID Deaths, Priority In Vaccination

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, an association of Indian pilots approached the Bombay High Court seeking schemes for adequate compensation for pilots who got infected or died due to COVID-19, priority in vaccination against the disease, and insurance coverage for those working during the pandemic. The ''Federation of Indian Pilots'' filed a petition on Monday that stated that pilots are providing essential services.

Rajasthan Government Receives COVID-19 Vaccines From SII & Bharat Biotech Worth Rs 100 Cr

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, on Tuesday, said that the state has received both Covishield and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines as the government made an advance of over Rs 100 cr to SII and Bharat Biotech. However, one batch is still pending and will arrive on June 9. The Health Minister also added that the drive has been shut down in the state since May 31.

Andhra Pradesh Govt To Vaccinate All Mothers With Children Under 5 Years Old

In the light of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, June 7, decided that all women with children under the age of five years will be vaccinated as a preventative measure, said State Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a COVID review conference that if children become ill with Coronavirus, their mothers should also stay in hospitals.

Kerala Govt To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines For Bedridden & Debilitated Patients At Home

The Kerala government announced on Tuesday, June 8, that COVID vaccines will be delivered to bedridden and disabled patients at their homes. It added that an ambulance would be stationed nearby so that the patient may receive prompt medical assistance in the case of an emergency. According to reports, the Kerala government issued a directive today that stated that the state shall vaccinate the bedridden and disabled individuals who cannot be transferred out.

COVID-19: WHO Urges Vaccine Manufacturers To Give At Least 50% Of Doses To COVAX Programme

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on vaccine manufacturing companies to contribute a minimum of 50 per cent of their production to the COVAX programme. He also urged the G7 countries to contribute to the UN-backed COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Mehul Choksi Case: Yacht Captain Debunks Abduction Theory, Makes Startling Revelations

In the latest development in the Mehul Choksi case, the Captain of the yacht on which Mehul Choksi was allegedly 'kidnapped' has made a series of new revelations which have suggested that the fugitive diamantaire may not have been on the boat at all. In an interview with Associate Times, the Captain has revealed that the voyage to Dominica commenced at 11 AM on May 23.

