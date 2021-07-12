Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mehul Choksi Gets Bail; Param Bir Singh's Case & More

Indian sailors stranded in Iran seek PM Modi's help; say 'jailed under false charges'

Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them to come back to India. In a video message to the prime minister, the five sailors made desperate pleas seeking their return to the homeland. They said they were duped by Indian agents who promised them employment abroad. The stranded sailors also urged PM Modi to take strict action against the agents who dupe the people under the false promises of giving them jobs abroad.

Read full story

Himachal Pradesh CM thanks Amit Shah, PM Modi for extending help after flash floods

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending NDRF teams to carry out relief work in the state after Dharamshala was hit by a cloudburst resulting in flash floods in several districts. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister, responding to the Home Minister's tweet, wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of the people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation.”

Read full story

Fugitive Mehul Choksi granted bail on 'medical grounds', allowed to travel back to Antigua

In a big setback for India, Dominica High Court on Monday granted bail to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi on medical grounds on a bail deposit of 10,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollar. Not just that, all proceedings of illegal entry and judicial review were adjourned and he was granted permission to travel to Antigua 'strictly for medical treatment', until he was deemed 'fit to travel back' to Dominica. The order was passed in an early hearing of the bail petition, the application for which was moved by Choksi on grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is not available in Dominica. The Dominica court had approved the application and shifted the hearing scheduled to take place on July 23, to July 12.

Read full story

More trouble for Param Bir Singh? Key witness in Vazegate gives statement to CID

In a huge setback to Mumbai's former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, the Crime Investigation Department on Monday registered the statement of Gunjan Singh. Wife of Anil Singh-a Mumbai-based bar owner, Gunjan had written a complaint letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil among others, alleging that her husband, who was closely associated with cops Pradeep Sharma and Bacchi Singh, served as a 'collection agent' for them. Both Pradeep Sharma and Bacchi Singh worked under the then Mumbai's CP of Police Param Bir Singh.

Read full story

Ravi Shankar Prasad applauds new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his stance on IT rules

Former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, July 12 praised successor Ashwini Vaishnaw for his stance on IT rules. The former said that the newly appointed IT minister deserves praise for "firmly reiterating the new IT Rules... empower safety and security of users". Prasad, who was frequently in dialogue with Twitter over its reluctance to comply with the rules also offered the social media giant some relief in agreement, saying it has "has taken some steps to comply with the new rules".

Read full story

MVA rift out in open; Patole claims Congress' influence causing disquiet among Sena & NCP

The growing cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi triple alliance became more evident on Monday with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claiming that the state government is keeping 'an eye over his movement' as it 'fears' his party's growing influence in the state.

Speaking at a meeting of Congress workers in Lonavala, Patole suggested that the state government is closely watching his activities as MVA allies (Shiv Sena and the NCP) feel the 'ground is slipping from beneath their feet'. Congress is resurrecting itself in the state and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Patole said without naming the two MVA partners in his speech

Read full story

Karnataka HM confident of Centre's nod for Mekedatu Dam even as Stalin passes resolution

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed confidence that the Centre would permit the building of the Mekedatu Project dam across the Cauvery river amid objections from the Tamil Nadu government.

Read full story

Bihar CM calls population control laws futile; pitches alternate - education for women

With many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states propagating population control policies, the party's ally in Bihar-the Janata Dal-United on Monday asserted that laws will prove futile in bringing down the 1.3 billion count. Speaking to the media, party supremo Nitish Kumar asserted that educating women is the only way that a change can be brought about. He seconded his claim by pointing out that when women are educated, they are conscious and aware and that, as per him, automatically leads to a decline in the population.

Read full story

'This is new UP': CM Yogi hails election of labourer's wife as Block Panchayat Chief

Gita Devi, a social worker, and wife of a labourer was elected unopposed as the block panchayat head from Prayagpur in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Hailing her election to the Rural Development Department, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the empowerment of women signifies a 'new Uttar Pradesh.'

Read full story

Serum institute CEO to collaborate with trans activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Monday, July 12 stepped forward to announce his support to the transgender community in India. Joining transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Monday at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, the SII chief Adar Poonawalla said that he believed that healthcare is a human right. Adar Poonawalla took to his Twitter to share his view on the same.

Read full story