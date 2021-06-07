Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mehul Choksi Remand Extended, Harbhajan's apology And More

Mehul Choksi's Remand Extended; Will Remain At Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

The magistrate court of Dominica on Monday further extended Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's custody at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he has been kept as a patient since May 29. Earlier, during a hearing in a case related to his alleged illegal entry into the island nation, Chief Magistrate Candia Carette George explained that since Mehul Choksi 'is not well', based on doctors' advice, he will be further remanded at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital till the next date of hearing

Read Full Story

Harbhajan Singh Apologizes For Tribute To Khalistani Terrorist: 'It Was WhatsApp Forward'

Just a day after Harbhajan Singh faced flak for paying tribute to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Indian cricketer on Monday issued an apology on Twitter. Clarifying that it was a 'WhatsApp forward' that he posted in 'haste,' Harbhajan Singh admitted to his mistake.

Read Full Story

Centre Issues SOPs For COVID Vaccine To People Going Abroad For Education, Work & Olympics

n a key development, the Central government on Monday issued SOPs to be followed for the administration of COVID vaccines and, in particular, the second dose of vaccination, to people who are scheduled to undertake international travel prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose.

Read Full Story

Rahul Gandhi's 'simple Question' On PM Modi's COVID Address Faces Logical Sledgehammer

Intrigued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Centralised COVID-19 vaccination policy, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had a 'simple' and to some, a quite irrational question to ask. Issuing his first response to the decision to centralise COVID vaccine procurement, as sought by plenty of states in unison - including those governed by Congress, Rahul Gandhi's eye turned to the 25% stock kept aside for private players to procure.

Read Full Story

Twitter Seeks Time To Comply With India's IT Rules; 'COVID Situation Causing Delay'

At a time when all social media platforms have given their nod, Twitter on Monday approached the Central government seeking more time for compliance with the new IT rules. In a communication addressed to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the microblogging site made clear that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the pandemic situation in India.

Read Full Story

'Students Who Want To Go Abroad For Studies Will Be Vaccinated On Priority': Punjab CM

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVD-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a virtual COVID review meeting. The Chief Minister in the meeting said that the students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the COVID vaccination process in the 18-44 age group.

Read Full Story

PM Modi Proposes 'Each One Pay One' To Fund COVID Vaccines For Poor; RBI To Issue Vouchers

Minutes after announcing the Centre's decision to take over the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also proposed a potentially gamechanging 'Each One, Pay One' policy, allowing those who can afford it to pay for COVID-19 vaccines for the needy.

Read Full Story

Jeff Bezos & Brother Mark Are Going To Space On July 20 Aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard

With Jeff Bezos set to step down as the CEO of Amazon and transition to Executive Chairman, the billionaire business magnate has already lined up plans post his exit and they seem, quite literally, 'out of the world'. The 57-year-old media proprietor and investor has a space journey planned as he will be boarding the New Shepard - which is the rocket ship made by his space company Blue Origin. The launch is scheduled for July 20 this year, just 15 days after he steps down as the CEO of Amazon.

Read Full Story

IMA Backs PM Modi's Announcement Of Universal COVID Vaccine Policy; Assures Support

PM Modi on Monday in his address to the Nation announced that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued, but states would only be provided vaccines procured by the Centre. Following this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lauded PM Modi for the universal vaccination also stated that the organization will support the Prime Minister in this.

Read Full Story

Pune Chemical Plant Fire: 17 Bodies Recovered; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Giving out details of the fire rescue operations, which were underway at the chemical plant of Pune, PMRDA Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode informed that the fire had broken out during plastic packing. Stating that the smoke was so much that the female workers could not find an escape, the officer informed that 17 bodies have been recovered, out of which 15 are women and 2 are men.

Read Full Story