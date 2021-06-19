Republic Top 10 Headlines: Milkha Singh Passes Away, Indian Funds In Swiss Banks & More

Legendary Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh Dies After Month-Long Battle With COVID-19: Family Spokesperson

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

Finance Ministry Responds To Whopping Rs 20,700 Cr Rise Of Indian Funds In Swiss Banks

After reports quoted a Rs 20,700 crore rise of Indian funds in Swiss banks, the Ministry of Finance on Friday responded to the news, refuting the alleged rise of black money held by Indians in Switzerland. In an official release, the Finance Ministry stated that the figures did not indicate the 'quantum of the black money' held by Indians, stating that the biggest increase had been cited under 'Other amounts due from customers'-- which refers to bonds, securities, and various other financial instruments.

TMC Objects To Justice Chanda Hearing Mamata's Nandigram Plea; Says 'Was A BJP Member'

Taking umbrage against Justice Kausik Chanda, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Friday alleged that the Calcutta High Court judge had been affiliated to the BJP till 2018. Posting photos of Chanda along with BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh at a BJP legal cell event, O'Brien sought replacement of Chanda with another justice in the Nandigram poll plea filed by CM Mamata Banerjee. Justice Chanda has deferred hearing the CM's plea to June 24.

'Nation Has Lost A Colossal Sportsperson': PM Modi Condoles Milkha Singh's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh calling him a 'colossal sportsperson' who had a 'special place' in the hearts of countless Indians. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the call that he had shared with the sports icon on June 4 when he inquired about his health, expressing anguish that it was their last conversation. Paying condolences to his family and admirers, PM Modi stated that several budding athletes will derive strength from Milkha Singh's journey.

Milkha Singh Passes Away: President Kovind, VP Naidu Pay Tributes To 'sporting Icon'

While the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay his condolences. The celebrated track and field icon who was also known as The Flying Sikh died on June 19 due to post-COVID-19 complications.

UP Polls 2022: Jitin Prasada's Supporters From Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur To Join BJP Today

Following senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, many of his supporters from Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur will be joining BJP on Saturday. The newly-inducted BJP leader is set land in Lucknow at 1:30 PM and head the joining ceremony. Sources report that supporters include office bearers of Prasada's Brahmin Chetna Manch who will join the saffron party. Prasada recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi for a 'courtesy meeting', refuting any discussion on his role in the BJP.

UP BJP Chief Announces "We Will Fight 2022 Polls Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership"

Settling the question who will lead BJP in UP 2022 polls, the state's party president Swatantra Dev Singh said that incumbent Yogi Adityanath will lead the saffron party in the polls. His comment comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Singh and State General Secretary (Org) Sunil Bansal to Delhi hurriedly. The discussion between the ex-BJP chief and the two state heads will be regarding BJP's organization and the all-important state polls.

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 2: No Rain, Play To Start As Scheduled

Day 2 of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final is slated to begin today after the loss of play on Day 1 due to heavy rains in Southampton.

Pakistan: Clashes Erupt Between Opposition Lawmakers & Police During Budget Session

On Friday, June 18, clashes erupted between Opposition lawmakers and supporters with police at the Balochistan Assembly when police arrived at the assembly to open gates that were locked by opposition parties during the budget session. Talks turned intense between police personnel and Opposition lawmakers, which lead to a tense situation.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria: 'Talks Are On For Next Round Over Situation In Eastern Ladakh'

On Saturday, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, at the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, said that the Air Force is monitoring the ground reality at Galwan Valley. The combined graduation parade is an event that marks the completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Agra: Death Audit Committee Says '22 Deaths Not Due To Oxygen Shortage' At Paras Hospital

Maintaining that 22 patients did not die due to oxygen shortage at Agra's Paras Hospital, a UP death audit committee on Friday, concluded that oxygen supply had not been cut off during a mock drill. The committee further stated that the hospital was provided with 149 cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26, sufficient for its needs. The committee stated that hospital administration had misled patients on grounds of lack of oxygen and discharged them.

