Republic Top 10 Headlines: Moderna Vaccine; Drone Activity; Indian Embassy Advisory & More

Shatrughan Sinha Sparks Buzz With Pro-PM Modi Tweet; Clears Air On Political Future

Renowned actor and BJP-turned-Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha set the rumour mills abuzz with his recent tweet where he took on perpetual critics of PM Modi. Tweeting on June 27, he stated, "There are 4 types of people in the world who are unhappy- those who are unhappy owing to their own grief, those who are unhappy at other's grief, those who are unhappy at other's happiness and those who are unhappy with Modi without any reason".

Jammu: Drone Activity Spotted Consecutively Days After Attack On Airbase

Amid increased reports of drone activity in J&K, three more suspected drone activities were reported in Jammu on Tuesday night and early morning on Wednesday. This comes after a similar incident was reported on Monday and after the recent Jammu drone attack on the airbase.

Rishabh Pant Has 'good Experience' Watching England Vs Germany Euro 2020 Match; See Pics

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be looking to make the most of his opportunities as he gears up for a tough English summer where he would be hoping to provide much-needed depth to Team India's middle-order. As Rishabh Pant prepares himself for the upcoming five-match Test series against the Joe Root-led side, he decided to beat some stress by catching a game of football.

Goolam Rajah Death: Cricket Fraternity Remembers 'legendary Team Manager Of The Proteas'

Members of the cricketing fraternity including the likes of Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Gary Kirsten, Harsha Bhogle, etc, came forward to offer their last respects to former South Africa team manager Goolam Rajah who passed away on Tuesday after having developed serious post-COVID complications.

India Enters Top 10 In Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 Rankings; Jumps 37 Places

India ranked 10th in the 4th edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 (GCI) on Tuesday, a significant leap of 37 places from its previous GCI rank in 2018. Breaking into the top 10 in the list released by the United Nations (UN) agency for information and communication technologies (ITU), India also ranked 4th in the Asia-Pacific region.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For All Indians In Afghanistan, Says Situation Is Dangerous

India, on June 29, issued a detailed advisory for all Indians staying, working, and visiting Afghanistan to be extremely cautious concerning their security and avoid unnecessary travel in view of escalating violence in the country. The Indian embassy, in an advisory, informed that the security situation in Afghanistan continues to be 'dangerous'.

As Serena Williams Bows Out, Roger Federer Raises Concerns Over 'slippery' Wimbledon Court

One of the modern-day greats of lawn tennis as well as 21-time Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer was left in disbelief after hearing that Serena Williams had to forfeit her first-round match of the ongoing Wimbledon due to an ankle injury. In fact, Roger Federer himself had got a walkover win in his opening match at Wimbledon after France's Adrian Mannarino was unable to compete due to a knee injury.

US Troops In Syria Attacked After Airstrikes On Militias; No Injuries Reported

A day after US Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border on what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to enable drone strikes inside Iraq, US forces in eastern Syria came under rocket attack on Monday, June 28, with no reported injuries.

'Great Opportunity': Chandira Priyanga On Being Puducherry's 1st Woman Minister In 41 Yrs

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, All India NR Congress MLA Chandira Priyanga reflected on taking oath as the first woman Minister in Puducherry in 41 years. Along with her party colleagues K Lakshminarayanan and C Djeacoumar and BJP's A Namassivayam and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar, she was sworn in as a Minister into the N Rangasamy-led Cabinet on June 27.

Covaxin Neutralises Both Alpha & Delta Variants Of COVID-19: Top US Medical Research Body

In a ringing endorsement of Covaxin, the top medical research agency of the US stated that India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralizes both the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.617) variants. This assumes significance at a juncture when it is yet to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the WHO.

