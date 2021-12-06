Republic Top 10 Headlines: Modi-Putin Summit; Nagaland Civilian Killing And More

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Major-Gen Rank Officer From North-east To Head Court Of Inquiry

As the outrage over the Nagaland civilian killings rise, Army sources on Monday, stated that an inquiry into the incident will be headed by a Major General-rank officer. Moreover, the probing officer will belong to the northeast sector only. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity.

Read more here

Amit Shah Addresses Parliament On Nagaland Civilian Killings; 'case Of Mistaken Identity'

Amid massive backlash from Opposition MPs over the Nagaland civilian, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Parliament, expressing deep regret over the unfortunate incident. Underlining that it was a case of mistaken identity, Amit Shah said that the Army has taken up an investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level.

Read more here

Modi-Putin Summit: India Likely To Discuss Free Trade With Eurasian Economic Union

As India will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India-Russia summit on Monday, New Delhi is likely to discuss the free trade agreement with the Moscow-led Eurasia Economic Union, according to Republic Media Sources. In addition to Russia, the EAEU includes, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the combined GDP is around USD 5 trillion. India and Russia have set a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by 2025.

Read more here

India Invites 11 Russian Governors To Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: Sources

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's crucial meeting, in another update, India has invited 11 governors of Far East Provinces of Russia to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022 at Gandhinagar that seeks to attract investments in the state across sectors. The 10th edition of VGGS is scheduled to be held during January 10-12 which is based on the theme 'From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Read more here

'Purchase Of S400s Guided Purely By Security Imperatives': India On US CAATSA Threat

India held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russia on Monday where it asserted that the country follows an 'independent foreign policy guided by its sovereign interests'. Republic Media Network has received an exclusive scoop on India's stance regarding the possible US CAATSA sanctions in the wake of its purchase of the S400 missile defence system from Moscow. Discussing the possible sanctions in the 2+2 dialogue, India clarified that its decision to buy S400s is "guided purely by its security imperatives."

Read more here

Rajnath Singh Raises Chinese Aggression In 2+2 Russia Dialogue; Seeks Responsive Partners

At the 2+2 dialogue with Russia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised Chinese aggression at the LAC seeking 'sensitive and responsive partners' to tackle the challenge. Describing the 2+2 dialogue as a historic meeting between 'two special and privileged strategic partners', Rajnath Singh stated that India has a 'strong political will and inherent capability' to overcome challenges confronting the nation, for which it needed partners 'sensitive to India's expectations.'

Read more here

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED On Dec 8 After Being Stopped At Mumbai Airport

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was under the scanner of The Enforcement Directorate when she was mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. On Sunday, the actor was stopped at the Mumbai Airport as there was a lookout notice issued against her.

Read more here

Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopter Crashes In Siachen; Two Pilots Dead: ISPR

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen on Monday, the military's media wing said in a statement. Both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb have embraced martyrdom. Search and rescue helicopters and Pakistan Army troops have reached the incident site where operations are currently underway. More details are awaited.

Read more here

Katrina Kaif's Brother And Sister Spotted Leaving Residence For Wedding Venue; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding rituals will commence from December 7 and the family has now begun leaving for the venue. On Monday, the bride-to-be's brother and sister were spotted in a car after several bags were loaded in its trunk. Her brother sat in the front seat, while her sister sat at the back. The duo left for the wedding venue a day ahead of the festivities. Recent reports by Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michael is all set to be her best man on her special day. He will reportedly raise a toast for the happy couple as well.

Read more here

UK Slams Myanmar's Junta Over Suu Kyi's Sentencing; Calls It 'attempt To Stifle Democracy'

UK slammed Myanmar’s military for sentencing the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over charges of incitement against the army and violating COVID-19 restrictions. British foreign secretary Lizz Truss said in a statement on Monday that Suu Kyi’s sentencing is “another appalling attempt” by the junta to “stifle opposition” and to also “suppress freedom and democracy”. Truss said that the UK calls on the military regime in Southeast Asian countries to release the political prisoners and “allow return to democracy."

Read more here