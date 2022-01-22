Republic Top 10 Headlines: Navjot Sidhu Silent On CM Face, SP's Azam Khan Moves SC & More

Lt Col Neeraj Kumar Singh awarded Sena medal; calls National War Memorial 'epitome of all'

Amid the ongoing discussion around the merger of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial flame, Sena Medal recipient Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Kumar Singh on Saturday called the merger a ''proud moment for the soldiers in the country.''

Punjab Elections: Republic Day violence instigator Lakha Sidhana avails SSM ticket

In a shocking development, the prime accused of the Republic Day violence Lakha Sidhana has been given a ticket by the Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) for the 2022 Punjab Elections. On Saturday, the SSM released another list of candidates for Punjab Assembly Polls. As per the list, Lakha Sidhana has been fielded from Maur. The gangster-turned-activist who is absconding since the January 26 breach of the Red Fort has a number of cases against him on several charges, including rioting, and assault on public servants.

SP's Azam Khan moves SC seeking interim bail to participate in UP Assembly elections

Samajwadi Party stalwart and former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh has knocked on the door of the Supreme Court seeking interim bail. In his plea, the Rampur MP sought bail to be able to participate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. He alleged that the state is delaying the prosecution against him so that he can't participate in the upcoming polls.

Navjot Sidhu maintains silence on Congress' CM face in Punjab; 'High Command Will Decide'

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that the Congress High Command will decide the Chief Ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. He said that the party who had people like BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai know how to make their decisions.

Punjab Elections: AAP's Bhagwant Mann dares CM Channi to fight against him from Dhuri

As the heat in Punjab Politics rises ahead of the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hurled up an attack on the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and contended that if incumbent CM wants to fight against him, he is welcome to battle him from the Dhuri constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi 'surprised' by Mayawati's low-profile campaigning; 'BJP exerting pressure'

"We are very surprised that Mayawati's party has still not become active in the Uttar Pradesh Elections campaign." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked on Saturday. Vadra, who had earlier declared herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate, questioned the reason behind Mayawati's low-profile suggesting that the BJP may be exerting 'pressure' to prevent BSP from becoming active.

COVID-19 hospitalisation much lower in 3rd wave than first two, new study finds

The occupancy of ICU beds and oxygen requirement during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lower than the last two waves, says a study conducted on patients admitted in Delhi's Max Healthcare hospitals. This study was reportedly conducted to compare the rate of admission, ICU requirement, mortality among the infected patients in all of the third wave. The key finding, in conclusion, revealed that the rate of hospitalisation is much lower in the third wave.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren opposes proposal to amend IAS Cadre Rules; writes to PM Modi

After the Central Government's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed "strong reservations" on it, urging the Prime Minister to roll back the decision stating that the changes in rules for Central deputation of IAS officers will promote ‘unilateralism’.

Aadhaar PVC Card: UIDAI says card from open markets invalid; Check steps to order online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet discouraged citizens against the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market, stating that they do not carry any security features. It said that the smart card prints taken from the open market are not valid. It advised citizens to order Aadhaar PVC card through UIDAI's website by paying an amount of Rs 50.

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards ceremony eyeing multiple hosts this year: Reports

After a few years of hostless Oscar ceremonies, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is eyeing several hosts for the forthcoming 2022 Award show. According to a report by Variety, the team behind this year's award ceremony has reached out to several A-listers to host the show together. However, no hosts have been finalised and discussions are still in the early stages.

